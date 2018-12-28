Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc., Applauds President Trump on Signing The Farm Bill Opening the Door to Undeveloped Hemp Businesses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cure & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC:GRCU) a Colorado Corporation (“The Company”) commend President Trump on signing The Farm Bill legalizing hemp farming into law December 20th 2018. The Bill redefines a cannabis plants with no more than .03% THC as hemp. The measure aims to clarify that those low – THC cannabis plants aren’t illegal drugs, which is the most significant change to the Controlled Substance Act since it was passed in 1971.



Key provisions within the Bill Include:

Removes hemp’s low amounts of THC from the Controlled Substances Act

Allow nationwide Hemp production, while permitting states to submit individual plans to regulate the crop to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will oversee hemp the same as any other agricultural commodity.

Guarantee interstate commerce for hemp products, including CBD.

As The Company continues to execute its business plan of consolidating and managing hemp and CBD products and companies, the Farm Bill will allow The Company to compress timelines and expand The Company’s reach geographically. The previously announced negotiations with several CBD companies and an internationally known ice tea brand are ongoing and management feels confident they will close in the coming weeks.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.grcustock.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov