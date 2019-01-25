Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. to Initiate Brand Awareness Campaign to Include Hollywood Celebrities as Spokespersons for the Hollywood Hemp Brand

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC:GRCU) a Colorado Corporation (“The Company”) management is pleased to announce the initiation of a Brand Awareness Campaign for the Hollywood Hemp brand. As the Company begins to stock initial inventory for distribution of their recently announced Hollywood Hemp Water, management is actively planning an initial regional launch of the product. Presently, management is fielding several distribution agreements for the Hollywood Hemp Water, which will align with the core demographic for the CBD infused water.



The Company is also moving forward with finalizing the search for Hollywood celebrities to become the spokespersons for the Hollywood Hemp brand. The celebrities will represent two separate demographics that will benefit from the Company’s products. First the young, athletic, and tech savvy demographic spokesperson will in kind reflect these core attributes and have a substantial online presence for an immediate product flow thru. The second spokesperson will represent a more mature and active demographic which will respond well to The Company’s pain relief products. The Company will leverage the relationship between these celebrities and their fans to generate brand recognition and revenue growth.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.grcustock.com/ .

