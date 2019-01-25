Log in
GREEN CURES & BOTANICAL DISTRIBUTION INC
News 
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. to Initiate Brand Awareness Campaign to Include Hollywood Celebrities as Spokespersons for the Hollywood Hemp Brand

01/25/2019 | 01:46pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC:GRCU) a Colorado Corporation (“The Company”) management is pleased to announce the initiation of a Brand Awareness Campaign for the Hollywood Hemp brand. As the Company begins to stock initial inventory for distribution of their recently announced Hollywood Hemp Water, management is actively planning an initial regional launch of the product. Presently, management is fielding several distribution agreements for the Hollywood Hemp Water, which will align with the core demographic for the CBD infused water.

The Company is also moving forward with finalizing the search for Hollywood celebrities to become the spokespersons for the Hollywood Hemp brand. The celebrities will represent two separate demographics that will benefit from the Company’s products. First the young, athletic, and tech savvy demographic spokesperson will in kind reflect these core attributes and have a substantial online presence for an immediate product flow thru. The second spokesperson will represent a more mature and active demographic which will respond well to The Company’s pain relief products. The Company will leverage the relationship between these celebrities and their fans to generate brand recognition and revenue growth.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit:  http://www.grcustock.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov

Contact:
info@grcustock.com 

Screen Shot 2018-10-29 at 11.05.45 PM.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
William Pitsicalis Chief Executive Officer
Michael Lajtay President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN CURES & BOTANICAL DISTRIBUTION INC0
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.19%340 692
PFIZER-3.41%237 510
NOVARTIS2.83%221 644
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.09%221 564
MERCK AND COMPANY-4.24%190 270
