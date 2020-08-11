Green Cures & Botanical Distribution : Enters Cannabis Market with Acquisition of Clearly California Products

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU), a California CBD manufacturer and retailer has entered the California cannabis market after becoming the majority shareholder of cannabis brand Clearly California Products.

CEO Rich Thomas said, "Green Cures has officially expanded into the full spectrum of green-products. We enthusiastically welcome Clearly California's team to our growing family of 'green' life-style brands."

Clearly California Products manufactures and distributes cannabis products in California through licensing agreements. Their most popular product, The Clearly California Dart Pod Vaporizer, was designed and developed to offer smooth flavorful hits in a discrete and elegant inhale-activated vape.

"Our company is singularly focused on distributing high-quality products that give everyone a taste of the California lifestyle," said Clearly California Products CEO Don Clark. "We are ecstatic to join Green Cure's team of California green-product pioneers that completely share our vision for growth."

Green Cures & Botanicals Distribution recently announced its new vision after the hire of Thomas as CEO in June. Thomas noted that growth into the cannabis market was the obvious next step for Green Cures and would help them achieve their vision of, "manufacturing iconic green-brands that motivate deep and meaningful experiences."

"We know exactly where we're taking Green Cures and each day better positions our company to thrive," said Thomas. "This acquisition will be the first of many major steps to expand our diversity and reach of cannabis products."

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy lifestyle. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com

Contact:

info@greencurescorp.com

Rich Thomas 844-420-4728



SOURCE Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.