GREEN CURES & BOTANICAL DISTRIBUTION INC

(GRCU)
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. Announces Its Enter to the Hemp and CBD-Infused Alcohol Beverage Sector

08/20/2019 | 10:10am EDT

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRCU) ("The Company") announces its official entry into the hemp and CBD-infused alcohol sector.

Green Cures has finalized its' first recipe for hemp vodka which was submitted to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau ("TTB") and approved. The proprietary hemp vodka recipe includes hemp seed and hemp flower that contains aromatic and flavorful terpenes distilled synergistically with vodka.

Since the official recipe was approved by the TTB the company will submit its label for Certificate of Label Approval ("COLA") with the TTB under the "Hollywood Hemp Vodka" brand. Each distilled-spirits container must be labeled with a government-approval label before it can be marketed and sold.

With regulatory items underway for label approval the company is speaking with multiple distributors in California and throughout the country that have expressed interest in carrying Hollywood Hemp Vodka. With rapidly evolving cannabis laws many beer & spirits distributors have been actively seeking hemp and CBD-infused alcoholic beverages that are TTB approved.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:
info@grcustock.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47071


© Newsfilecorp 2019
