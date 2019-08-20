Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. Announces Its Enter to the Hemp and CBD-Infused Alcohol Beverage Sector

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRCU) ("The Company") announces its official entry into the hemp and CBD-infused alcohol sector.

Green Cures has finalized its' first recipe for hemp vodka which was submitted to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau ("TTB") and approved. The proprietary hemp vodka recipe includes hemp seed and hemp flower that contains aromatic and flavorful terpenes distilled synergistically with vodka.

Since the official recipe was approved by the TTB the company will submit its label for Certificate of Label Approval ("COLA") with the TTB under the "Hollywood Hemp Vodka" brand. Each distilled-spirits container must be labeled with a government-approval label before it can be marketed and sold.

With regulatory items underway for label approval the company is speaking with multiple distributors in California and throughout the country that have expressed interest in carrying Hollywood Hemp Vodka. With rapidly evolving cannabis laws many beer & spirits distributors have been actively seeking hemp and CBD-infused alcoholic beverages that are TTB approved.

info@grcustock.com

