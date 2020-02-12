DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Green Dot Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) securities between May 9, 2018 and November 7, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 18, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On November 7, 2019, after market close, Green Dot released its financial and operating results for the third fiscal quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2019. During the conference call to discuss the results, Green Dot's CEO revealed that the continuing year-over-year decline of accounts in its active consumer business approximated 620,000 and were mostly "onetime use accounts."

On this news, the stock price declined from a close of $29.95 per share on November 7, 2019 to a close of $24.54 per share on November 8, 2019, a drop of approximately 18.06 percent.

The complaint, filed on December 18, 2019, alleges that Green Dot made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Green Dot's strategy to attract "high-value" long-term customers was at the expense of "one and done" customers; (2) Green Dot's "one and done" customers represented a significant source of revenues in its legacy segment; (3) consequently, Green Dot's strategy was self-sabotaging; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

