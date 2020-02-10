GDOT LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Green Dot Corporation Investors of Important February 17th Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – GDOT

Log in
02/10/2020 | 07:45pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) between May 9, 2018 and November 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important February 17, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Green Dot investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Green Dot class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1746.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Green Dot’s strategy to attract “high-value” long-term customers was at the expense of “one and done” customers; (2) Green Dot’s “one and done” customers represented a significant source of revenues in its legacy segment; (3) consequently, Green Dot’s strategy was self-sabotaging; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 17, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1746.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
