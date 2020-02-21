GREEN DOT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Green Dot Corporation - GDOT

Log in
News 
02/21/2020 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT).

On May 8, 2019, the Company disclosed an “erosion in the number of legacy product line, non-direct deposit active accounts,” that its strategy “to attract high-value long-term customers” at the expense of low value customers had negatively affected performance, and a $60 million investment “for the purpose of aggressively marketing our new products.” On August 8, 2019 the Company disappointed investors when it disclosed its 2Q2019 results including cuts to earnings guidance due to “an acceleration in declining unit sales in our legacy prepaid card product line combined with a later than expected launch of our new and limited product.” Then, on November 7, 2019, the Company announced its 3Q2019 results including a continuing decline in its active consumer business of approximately 620,000 accounts. Finally, on December 18, 2019, the Company disclosed the departure of both its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Green Dot’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Green Dot’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Green Dot shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gdot/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
