Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Green Dot Corporation    GDOT

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

(GDOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GREEN DOT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Green Dot Corporation - GDOT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT).

On May 8, 2019, the Company disclosed an “erosion in the number of legacy product line, non-direct deposit active accounts,” that its strategy “to attract high-value long-term customers” at the expense of low value customers had negatively affected performance, and a $60 million investment “for the purpose of aggressively marketing our new products.” On August 8, 2019 the Company disappointed investors when it disclosed its 2Q2019 results including cuts to earnings guidance due to “an acceleration in declining unit sales in our legacy prepaid card product line combined with a later than expected launch of our new and limited product.” Then, on November 7, 2019, the Company announced its 3Q2019 results including a continuing decline in its active consumer business of approximately 620,000 accounts. Finally, on December 18, 2019, the Company disclosed the departure of both its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Green Dot’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Green Dot’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Green Dot shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gdot/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GREEN DOT CORPORATION
05:39pGREEN DOT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
04:32pGREEN DOT : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 7th
BU
04/09GREEN DOT : Finance Industry Veteran Ellen Richey Appointed to Green Dot Board o..
BU
03/30GREEN DOT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
03/27GREEN DOT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
03/25GREEN DOT : In Accordance with NYSE Rule 303A.08, This Press Release Makes Publi..
BU
03/25GREEN DOT : names Henry as president, CEO
AQ
03/25GREEN DOT : Starboard Releases Statement on Green Dot
PR
03/25GREEN DOT : Appoints Dan Henry as Chief Executive Officer
BU
03/06GREEN DOT CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 029 M
EBIT 2020 28,9 M
Net income 2020 31,3 M
Finance 2020 1 109 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 51,1x
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,24x
Capitalization 1 489 M
Chart GREEN DOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Green Dot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN DOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,21  $
Last Close Price 29,92  $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel R. Henry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William I. Jacobs Chairman
Jess Unruh Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kuan Archer Chief Product & Technology Officer
Kenneth C. Aldrich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN DOT CORPORATION21.03%1 489
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-33.19%66 949
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-45.44%25 565
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%15 531
ORIX CORPORATION3.14%13 652
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-57.29%11 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group