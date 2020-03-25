Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Green Dot Corporation    GDOT

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

(GDOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green Dot : Appoints Dan Henry as Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today announced that Dan Henry has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President, effective March 25, 2020. Mr. Henry will also join the Board of Directors. He succeeds William I. Jacobs, who has served as interim Chief Executive Officer since January 2020. Mr. Jacobs will remain Board Chair, a position he’s held since 2016. J. Christopher Brewster who has served as interim president since January 2020 will transition to his role as board member and chair of the Audit Committee. This leadership transition is the result of a comprehensive search process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005191/en/

Dan Henry, Chief Executive Officer and President. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dan Henry, Chief Executive Officer and President. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Dan is a highly regarded leader and accomplished executive with operational expertise and over two decades of deep experience in the FinTech space. He is also an innovator who has spearheaded, built and operated two publicly-traded payments companies,” said Mr. Jacobs. “The Board and management team are confident Dan is the perfect candidate to lead Green Dot into its next chapter and we want to thank our consultants and other stakeholders, including Starboard Value LP, for their support and guidance during our search process. We could not be more excited to welcome Dan to the Green Dot family.”

“I am honored to join Green Dot and look forward to working with the Company’s many talented team members to continue driving the mission of transforming the financial services industry through powerful partnerships and innovative products and services,” said Mr. Henry, incoming CEO of Green Dot. “I see significant potential to build upon Green Dot’s solid foundation that combines its bank charter with its market-leading Banking as a Service FinTech platform.”

Dan Henry previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Netspend, a leading provider of prepaid debit cards for personal and commercial use, from 2008 to 2014. In 2010, Mr. Henry led Netspend through its initial public offering, and in July 2013 completed an all cash sale of the company to TSYS Corporation valued at $1.4 billion USD. Prior to Netspend, Mr. Henry co-founded Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leader in secure electronic financial transaction processing. Mr. Henry served as President and Chief Operations Officer at Euronet until the end of 2006, and remained on its Board until 2008. Mr. Henry has been Chairman of Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) - a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs, digital banking and processing services for corporate, consumer and government application - since 2018. He also has been a director of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) - the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions - since 2017.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, (NYSE:GDOT), is a financial technology leader and bank holding company with a mission to power the banking industry’s branchless future. Enabled by proprietary technology and Green Dot’s wholly-owned commercial bank charter, Green Dot’s “Banking as a Service” platform is used by a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own bespoke banking solutions to their customers and partners, while Green Dot uses that same integrated technology and banking platform to design and deploy its own leading collection of banking and financial services products directly to consumers through one of the largest retail banking distribution platforms in America. Green Dot products are marketed under brand names such as Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, AccountNow, RushCard and RapidPay, and can be acquired through more than 100,000 retailers nationwide, thousands of corporate paycard partners, several “direct-2-consumer” branded websites, thousands of tax return preparation offices and accounting firms, thousands of neighborhood check cashing locations and both of the leading app stores. Green Dot Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California, with additional facilities throughout the United States and in Shanghai, China.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GREEN DOT CORPORATION
09:01aGREEN DOT : Starboard Releases Statement on Green Dot
PR
08:33aGREEN DOT : Appoints Dan Henry as Chief Executive Officer
BU
03/06GREEN DOT CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year..
AQ
03/02GREEN DOT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/26GREEN DOT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21GREEN DOT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
02/19GREEN DOT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/19GREEN DOT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19GREEN DOT : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
BU
02/18FINAL DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Clai..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 094 M
EBIT 2020 53,8 M
Net income 2020 38,7 M
Finance 2020 1 108 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,00x
EV / Sales2021 -0,09x
Capitalization 1 112 M
Chart GREEN DOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Green Dot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN DOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,33  $
Last Close Price 21,07  $
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William I. Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Chris Brewster President & Director
Rob Strub Chief Operating Officer
Jess Unruh Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kuan Archer Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN DOT CORPORATION-9.57%1 112
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-32.48%67 726
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-58.34%23 272
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%19 568
ORIX CORPORATION0.98%14 602
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-60.17%10 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group