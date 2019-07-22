Green Dot : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7th     

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:00pm ET. A press release with second quarter 2019 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 348-8307, or for international callers (412) 902-4242. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671, and entering the conference ID 10133374. The replay will be available through Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.greendot.com/.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, [NYSE:GDOT], is a financial technology leader and bank holding company with a mission to power the banking industry’s branchless future. Enabled by proprietary technology and Green Dot’s wholly-owned commercial bank charter, Green Dot’s “Banking as a Service” platform is used by a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own bespoke banking solutions to their customers and partners, while Green Dot uses that same integrated technology and banking platform to design and deploy its own leading collection of banking and financial services products directly to consumers through one of the largest retail banking distribution platforms in America. Green Dot products are marketed under brand names such as Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, RushCard, Insight and RapidPay, and can be acquired through more than 100,000 retailers nationwide, thousands of corporate paycard partners, several “direct-2-consumer” branded websites, thousands of tax return preparation offices and accounting firms, thousands of neighborhood check cashing locations and both of the leading app stores. Green Dot Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California, with additional facilities throughout the United States and in Shanghai, China.

