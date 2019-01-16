Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Green Dot Corporation    GDOT

GREEN DOT CORPORATION (GDOT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/16 12:49:50 pm
79.475 USD   -4.35%
2016GREEN DOT CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
2016Longtime Green Dot Rival Emerges as Activist Calls for CEO Change
DJ
2016Green Dot Gives Upbeat Guidance
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E to get pulled out of S&P 500, shares near 2001 lows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 12:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise

** Embattled power utility company PG&E Corp will be replaced by healthcare equipment maker Teleflex Inc in the S&P 500 on Friday

** PG&E shares were down 4.1 pct, trading near 2001 lows following its plans to seek Chapter 11 protection in the wake of large potential claims related to California's catastrophic wildfires

** Session's decline bring PCG's WTD decline to ~61 pct; Co said on Sunday CEO Geisha Williams stepped down and announced bankruptcy protection plans on Monday

** Teleflex will be replaced by consumer finance co Green Dot in the S&P MidCap 400 index, S&P Global said; TFX shares dip 1.2 pct

** Softwood pulp producer Mercer International Inc will replace Green Dot in S&P SmallCap 600 index; MERC jumps 15.7 pct and GDOT drops 2.7 pct

** Changes will be reflected before trading opens on Friday, S&P said

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 24191.07 Delayed Quote.3.16%
GREEN DOT CORPORATION -5.21% 78.75 Delayed Quote.4.49%
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. 17.73% 13.805 Delayed Quote.12.36%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 6675.3781 Delayed Quote.3.33%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.24% 7037.2477 Delayed Quote.4.08%
PG&E CORPORATION -7.09% 6.39 Delayed Quote.-64.72%
S&P 500 0.28% 2616.78 Delayed Quote.3.02%
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED -1.77% 251.59 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREEN DOT CORPORATION
12:18pPG&E to get pulled out of S&P 500, shares near 2001 lows
RE
2018GREEN DOT : Avionté Brings On-Demand Pay Capability to Staffing Industry Through..
AQ
2018GREEN DOT : COO Kuan Archer Sells 9,563 Shares
AQ
2018GREEN DOT : GDOT) COO Sells 9,563 Shares of Stock
AQ
2018GREEN DOT : to Attend Citi's 2018 Financial Technology Conference
BU
2018GREEN DOT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
2018GREEN DOT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018GREEN DOT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2018GREEN DOT : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
2018BUY, SELL OR HOLD : Ten ways to trade the U.S. election
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 041 M
EBIT 2018 140 M
Net income 2018 114 M
Finance 2018 1 026 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 39,17
P/E ratio 2019 32,42
EV / Sales 2018 3,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capitalization 4 319 M
Chart GREEN DOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Green Dot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN DOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 95,6 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven W. Streit President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William I. Jacobs Chairman
Kuan Archer Chief Operating Officer
Mark L. Shifke Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth C. Aldrich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN DOT CORPORATION4.49%4 319
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY2.80%84 094
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.69%38 556
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES6.71%21 230
BAJAJ FINANCE-1.55%20 608
ORIX CORPORATION6.99%20 350
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.