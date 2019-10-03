Green International : COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF ESCROWED SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

格 林 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2700)

COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF ESCROWED SHARES

Reference is made to the announcement of Green International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 20 September 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the disposal of the Escrowed Shares. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company wishes to announce that the completion of the Share Disposal took place on 3 October 2019, whereupon 19,531,250 Escrowed Shares were sold by the Company (acting as the lawful attorney of the Vendor) to the Purchaser at the Disposal Price of HK$0.19 per Share. The gross and net proceeds from the Share Disposal were approximately HK$3.71 million and HK$3.60 million, respectively. Under the terms of the Deed of Undertaking, the Company is entitled to and will retain the entire sale proceeds of the Share Disposal as liquidated damages for compensation of the Vendor's failure in satisfaction of the Second PG under the Charm Eastern Acquisition.

By order of the Board

Green International Holdings Limited

Yu Qigang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yu Qigang (Chairman), Mr. Chen Hanhong and Mr. Liu Dong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wu Hong, Mr. David Tsoi and Mr. Wang Chunlin.