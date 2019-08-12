Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Green International Holdings Ltd    2700   KYG4164T1031

GREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(2700)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 12:31am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

格 林 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2700)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Green International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on 29 August 2019 at Suite 2208-09, 22/F, West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and considering the recommendation on the payment of interim dividend (if any).

By order of the Board

Green International Holdings Limited

Yu Qigang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yu Qigang (Chairman), Mr. Chen Hanhong and Mr. Liu Dong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wu Hong, Mr. David Tsoi and Mr. Wang Chunlin.

Disclaimer

Green International Holdings Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 04:30:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
12:31aGREEN INTERNATIONAL : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)
PU
06/26GREEN INTERNATIONAL : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JUNE..
PU
05/24GREEN INTERNATIONAL : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
05/05GREEN INTERNATIONAL : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES..
PU
05/02GREEN INTERNATIONAL : Joint announcement - (1) close of unconditional mandatory ..
PU
01/23GREEN INTERNATIONAL : Int'l to consolidate shares on 4-to-1 basis
AQ
01/03GREEN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities..
PU
2018GREEN INTERNATIONAL : FURTHER DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO MAJOR..
PU
2018GREEN INTERNATIONAL : Int'l places 466m shares for HK$24.5m
AQ
2018GREEN INTERNATIONAL : List of Directors and their Role and Function (in PDF)
PU
More news
Chart GREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Green International Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Qi Gang Yu Chairman
Hong Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hanhong Chen Executive Director
David Tsoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Chun Lin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD308.16%37
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)20.69%19 054
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC38.79%9 004
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL16.99%8 589
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC30.93%6 027
H&R BLOCK8.28%5 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group