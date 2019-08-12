Green International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

格 林 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2700)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Green International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on 29 August 2019 at Suite 2208-09, 22/F, West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and considering the recommendation on the payment of interim dividend (if any).

Green International Holdings Limited

Yu Qigang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yu Qigang (Chairman), Mr. Chen Hanhong and Mr. Liu Dong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wu Hong, Mr. David Tsoi and Mr. Wang Chunlin.