Green International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018 (in PDF)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Green International Holdings Limited 04/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

2700

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary (State shares currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 20,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) -- Balance at close of the month 20,000,000,000 (2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

HK$0.01 HK$200,000,000 -- -- HK$0.01 HK$200,000,000 Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) HK$200,000,000 No. of preference shares

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) 2,408,196,656 shares of HK$0.01 each 466,000,000 shares of HK$0.01 each 2,874,196,656 shares of HK$0.01 each

(2)Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of shares

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share options with exercise price of HK$0.32# each granted on 11 May 2012 under the share option scheme adopted on

2 September 2006 and refreshed on 4

September 2015

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) N/A

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

0

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

0

14,000,000

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at close of the month thereto

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.Convertible bonds which bear interest at 8% p.a., were issued on 15 April 2016 and maturing on 15 April 2019 (Qianhai CB)

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))HK$

12,000,000

N/AOrdinary HK$0.30

0

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto

close of the month

12,000,000

0 40,000,000

2.Convertible bonds which bear no interest were issued on 31 January 2018 and maturing on 30 April 2019 (2nd Ample Reach CB)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

HK$

13,671,875

N/A

Ordinary HK$0.175

(dd/mm/yyyy) 3.Convertible bonds which bear no interest were issued on 31 January 2018 and maturing on 30 September 2019

0

13,671,875

0 78,125,000

(3rd Ample Reach CB)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

HK$

13,671,875

N/AOrdinary HK$0.175

0

13,671,875

0 78,125,000