Green Leader : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE STRATEGIC COOPERATION IN A NEW BUSINESS

GREEN LEADER HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

綠領控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 61)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

THE STRATEGIC COOPERATION IN A NEW BUSINESS

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Green Leader Holdings Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") that the Board has been reviewing the existing operations and business of the Group and considered beneficial to the Company to explore and development new business opportunity in an effort to diversify the Group's existing operation and stimulate business growth and return of the Company. As such, the Directors has assessed different business segments and believe that the healthcare sector ("New Business") is promising with substantial business potential.

To develop the New Business, the Group has been negotiating with various significant market participants in the healthcare sector to form strategic partnership and cooperation. In particular, on 30 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation

memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Sichuan Changzheng Pharmaceutical Company Limited* (四川省長征藥業股份有限公司) ("Sichuan Changzheng").

Pursuant to the MOU, the Company on one hand and Sichuan Changzheng on the other hand would utilise their respective edges to complement each other and to increase their respective competitiveness to develop in the healthcare sector. The Company would provide supports to Sichuan Changzheng for the future fund-raising in the capital market. Sichuan Changzheng would assist the Group to develop its healthcare related business and explore into the pharmaceutical industry. It is expected that the Group would have a chance to lay a solid foundation for entering into the healthcare and biotechnology sectors in the future through such corporations.