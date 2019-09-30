Green Leader : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE STRATEGIC COOPERATION IN A NEW BUSINESS

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY AND SICHUAN CHANGZHENG
The Group is principally engaged in (i) the development of cassava cultivation and deep processing business for the related ecological cycle industry chain; (ii) coal exploration and development, sales of coking coal and the provision of coal trading logistics services; and (iii) the sales of information technology products and provision of system integration services, technology services, software development and solution services.
To the Group's understanding, Sichuan Changzheng is principally engaged in research and development and manufacture of antibiotics in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Its products are sold to various overseas countries and regions including Australia, Europe, the United States, Japan, Africa and South-east Asia. Sichuan Changzheng was accredited as an enterprise
technology center (企業技術中心) and an advance research and development and production base for antibiotics (高級抗生素研發生產基地) by the Sichuan provincial government body.
To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquires, Sichuan Changzheng and its respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited).
In view of the above, the Board is of the view that the terms and conditions of the MOU are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
The terms and conditions of the MOU are non-legally binding and shall be subject to further negotiations and the entering of formal agreement(s) between the relevant parties.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the matters contemplated under the MOU may or may not materialise. Accordingly, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
-
For identification purpose only
By the order of the Board of
Green Leader Holdings Group Limited
Ms. Zhu Zheyu
Chairman
Hong Kong, 30 September 2019