Green Leader : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE STRATEGIC COOPERATION IN A NEW BUSINESS

09/30/2019 | 09:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREEN LEADER HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

綠領控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 61)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

THE STRATEGIC COOPERATION IN A NEW BUSINESS

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Green Leader Holdings Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") that the Board has been reviewing the existing operations and business of the Group and considered beneficial to the Company to explore and development new business opportunity in an effort to diversify the Group's existing operation and stimulate business growth and return of the Company. As such, the Directors has assessed different business segments and believe that the healthcare sector ("New Business") is promising with substantial business potential.

To develop the New Business, the Group has been negotiating with various significant market participants in the healthcare sector to form strategic partnership and cooperation. In particular, on 30 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation

memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Sichuan Changzheng Pharmaceutical Company Limited* (四川省長征藥業股份有限公司) ("Sichuan Changzheng").

Pursuant to the MOU, the Company on one hand and Sichuan Changzheng on the other hand would utilise their respective edges to complement each other and to increase their respective competitiveness to develop in the healthcare sector. The Company would provide supports to Sichuan Changzheng for the future fund-raising in the capital market. Sichuan Changzheng would assist the Group to develop its healthcare related business and explore into the pharmaceutical industry. It is expected that the Group would have a chance to lay a solid foundation for entering into the healthcare and biotechnology sectors in the future through such corporations.

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY AND SICHUAN CHANGZHENG

The Group is principally engaged in (i) the development of cassava cultivation and deep processing business for the related ecological cycle industry chain; (ii) coal exploration and development, sales of coking coal and the provision of coal trading logistics services; and (iii) the sales of information technology products and provision of system integration services, technology services, software development and solution services.

To the Group's understanding, Sichuan Changzheng is principally engaged in research and development and manufacture of antibiotics in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Its products are sold to various overseas countries and regions including Australia, Europe, the United States, Japan, Africa and South-east Asia. Sichuan Changzheng was accredited as an enterprise

technology center (企業技術中心) and an advance research and development and production base for antibiotics (高級抗生素研發生產基地) by the Sichuan provincial government body.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquires, Sichuan Changzheng and its respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited).

In view of the above, the Board is of the view that the terms and conditions of the MOU are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

The terms and conditions of the MOU are non-legally binding and shall be subject to further negotiations and the entering of formal agreement(s) between the relevant parties.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the matters contemplated under the MOU may or may not materialise. Accordingly, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

  • For identification purpose only

By the order of the Board of

Green Leader Holdings Group Limited

Ms. Zhu Zheyu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Zhang Sanhuo

Ms. Zhu Zheyu (Chairman)

Mr. Tse Michael Nam (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Chang Che-Fa

Ms. Zhang Tingting

Independent non-executive Directors

Ms. Leung Yin Fai

Mr. Lyu Guoping

Mr. Jin Xuliang

Disclaimer

Green Leader Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:37:01 UTC
