BTV Showcases 5 Cannabis Investments to Consider

07/04/2019 | 06:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - On national TV Sat. July 6 & Sun. July 7, 2019 - The cannabis industry is abundant with opportunity. BTV- Business Television explores companies in the sector worthy of consideration.

Click company name to watch the feature:

Ignite International Ltd. (CSE: BILZ) - BTV visits CBD product focused Ignite, whose founder is Dan Bilzerian, a successful businessman and professional poker player with over 42 million Instagram followers.

World Class Extractions (CSE: PUMP) - this cannabis and hemp tech company tells BTV why their global high capacity extraction equipment is the BOSS.

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CSE: ISH) - BTV explores how this recreational cannabis franchise company is growing rapidly. Spiritleaf now has approximately 100 franchise and corporate locations in various stages of development.

The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) - As consumers today grow more concerned about what they ingest, this company stepped into the cannabis industry with their organic approach.

Weekend Unlimited (CSE: POT) (OTCQB: WKULF) - Headed up by a former RCMP officer, BTV learns more about this cannabis company's flagship WKND! brand products soon to launch in Washington State.

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location giving investors an insightful business perspective.

BTV BROADCAST TIMES:
CANADA: BNN Bloomberg - Saturday July 6 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday July 7 @ 4:30pm EST
Bell Express Vu - Saturday July 6 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday July 7 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

U.S. National:
Biz Television Network - Sun July 14 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues July 16 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46082


© Newsfilecorp 2019
