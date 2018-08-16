The Green Organic Dutchman Announces Deemed Exercise of Special Warrants

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or “TGOD”) (TSX:TGOD) (OTCQX:TGODF) is pleased to announce today the deemed exercise of 3,910,000 special warrants (the “Special Warrants”) issued by the Company on June 26, 2018 following the issuance of a receipt for the Company’s final short form prospectus dated August 10, 2018, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.



In accordance with the terms of a special warrant indenture dated June 26, 2018 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, each Special Warrant converted into one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Share on or before June 26, 2021 at an exercise price of $9.50 per Share. For further information on the Special Warrants, please see the Company’s news release dated June 26, 2018, a copy of which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. is a research & development company licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”) to cultivate medical cannabis. The Company carries out its principal activities producing cannabis from its facilities in Ancaster, Ont., pursuant to the provisions of the ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and its regulations.

The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a funded capacity of 170,000 kg and is building 1,382,000 sq. ft. of cultivation facilities in Ontario, Quebec and Jamaica.

The Company has developed a strategic partnership with Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( ACB.TO ) whereby Aurora has invested approximately C$78.1 million for an approximate 17.5% stake in TGOD. In addition, the Company has raised approximately C$350 million dollars and has over 20,000 shareholders.

TGOD’s Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and “TGOD.WT”, respectively.

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements about the future legalization of recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products in Canada, statements about the offering of any particular products by the Company and statements regarding the future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.