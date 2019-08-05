Green Plains Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Results for the Second Quarter of 2019:



Net loss attributable to the company of $45.3 million, or $(1.13) per diluted share

EBITDA of $(19.8) million

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $233.9 million; availability under revolving credit agreements of $458.8 million at June 30, 2019

Company signs letter of intent to move cattle feeding business off balance sheet

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Net loss attributable to the company was $45.3 million, or $(1.13) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 compared with net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Revenues were $895.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $986.8 million for the same period last year.

“We continued to face a challenging ethanol margin environment compounded by a reduced run rate early in the quarter as we emerged from a first quarter production slowdown that impacted our financial performance,” commented Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “We believe that maintaining a strong balance sheet while continuing to reduce operating expenses through our Project 24 initiative, should give us the financial stability to withstand any elongated margin weakness the industry may face.”

Revenues attributable to the company were $1.5 billion for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared with $2.0 billion for the same period in 2018. Net loss for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, was $88.1 million, or $(2.19) per diluted share, compared with net loss of $25.1 million, or $(0.63) per diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

“Consistent with our message to shareholders earlier this year to move our cattle business off-balance sheet, we are pleased to announce that we have signed a letter of intent to sell a minimum of 50% ownership of our cattle subsidiary to a group of financial investors including pensions,” stated Becker. “Green Plains will receive approximately $75 million in exchange for 50% of its equity investment in the business, deconsolidating approximately $335 million of working capital debt and lowering our interest expense by approximately $17 million annually when the transaction closes, which we expect to be within the next 30 to 45 days.”

“Project 24 remains on course in lowering our operating expenses to an estimated 24 cents per gallon across our ethanol platform after the four main commodities that make up our gross margin,” said Becker. “Since the end of the second quarter, our plant operating expense per gallon is tracking to approximately 28 cents a gallon compared to 32 cents a gallon in 2018 and 36 cents during the first quarter driven partially by 2019’s slower run rates. Our stated goal of running at over 90% of our platform’s capability going forward is beneficial for our ownership in Green Plains Partners and is critical in hitting our lower operating expense goals. We anticipate having Project 24 completed by the end of the second quarter 2020.”

“Our financial strength is a result of the strategic steps we began back in May of 2018 with our Portfolio Optimization Plan,” added Becker. “In addition, we continue to work with interested parties on proving value and monetizing certain production assets. While our company and industry have been hit hard by government policy, geopolitics and oversupply, we are not waiting for the recovery to happen. We will continue to transition this platform to high protein animal feed production as a growing driver of more predictable and stable earnings, beginning with the completion of our high protein project in Shenandoah, Iowa in late 2019.”

“We believe our equity value is not representative of the long-term value of our assets as proven in our assets sales and continues to be validated in our optimization plan,” concluded Becker. “With that said, we continue to further develop our capital allocation plan to address this ongoing disparity.”

Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

On June 21, 2019, the company announced the completion of its offering of $105 million aggregate principal amount of 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2024. The notes were offered and sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, by the initial purchasers of the notes. The company's net proceeds from the offering were approximately $101 million after deducting commissions and offering expenses. The company used approximately $40 million of the net proceeds to repurchase approximately 3.2 million shares of common stock concurrently with the offering in privately negotiated transactions. The company also used approximately $57.8 million of the net proceeds to repurchase the outstanding $56.8 million outstanding principal amount of its 3.25% convertible senior notes due October 1, 2019, including accrued and unpaid interest, in privately negotiated transactions concurrently with this offering.



On June 28, 2019, Green Plains Grain Company LLC entered into an amendment of its Credit Agreement with a group of lenders led by BNP Paribas. This Ninth Amendment to the Credit Agreement was completed to renew and extend the existing maturity date from July 26, 2019 to June 28, 2022. In addition to the extension of the maturity date, the amended Credit Agreement lowered the senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility from $125.0 million to $100.0 million.



On July 19, 2019, the company closed on the issuance of the additional $10.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 4.00% notes (the “Option Notes”) to the initial purchasers. The Option Notes resulted in net proceeds to the company, after deducting commissions and offering expenses, of approximately $9.5 million. The company intends to use the additional proceeds for general corporate purposes. After the issuance of the Option Notes, total aggregate principal of the 4.00% notes was $115.0 million.

Results of Operations

Green Plains produced 224.0 million gallons of ethanol during the second quarter of 2019, compared with 296.3 million gallons for the same period in 2018. The consolidated ethanol crush margin was $(19.9) million, or $(0.09) per gallon, for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $25.6 million, or $0.09 per gallon, for the same period in 2018. The consolidated ethanol crush margin is the ethanol production segment’s operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, which includes corn oil, plus intercompany storage, transportation and other fees, net of related expenses.

Consolidated revenues of $895.9 million decreased $91.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with the same period in 2018, due primarily to the disposition of three ethanol plants and the sale of Fleischmann’s Vinegar during the fourth quarter of 2018, offset by increased cattle volumes sold due to the acquisition of two feed lots in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $39.4 million, compared with operating income of $11.8 million for the same period last year, primarily due to decreased margins on ethanol production as well as the disposition of Fleischmann’s Vinegar during the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest expense decreased $6.1 million to $16.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with the same period in 2018, primarily due to the repayment of the $500 million senior secured term loan during the fourth quarter of 2018. Income tax benefit was $14.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with $10.8 million for the same period in 2018.

Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter of 2019 was $(19.8) million compared with $41.8 million for the same period last year.

Segment Information

The company reports the financial and operating performance for the following four operating segments: (1) ethanol production, which includes the production of ethanol, distillers grains and corn oil, (2) agribusiness and energy services, which includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, corn oil, natural gas and other commodities, (3) food and ingredients, which includes cattle feeding and food-grade corn oil operations and included vinegar production until the sale of Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter of 2018 and (4) partnership, which includes fuel storage and transportation services. Intercompany fees charged to the ethanol production segment for storage and logistics services, grain procurement and product sales are included in the partnership, and agribusiness and energy services segments and eliminated upon consolidation. Third party costs of grain consumed and revenues from product sales are reported directly in the ethanol production segment.

GREEN PLAINS INC. SEGMENT OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

2018

% Var. 2019

2018

% Var. Revenues: Ethanol production $ 450,943 $ 593,475 (24.0 )% $ 721,776 $ 1,159,191 (37.7 )% Agribusiness and energy services 184,968 184,202 0.4 354,176 397,418 (10.9 ) Food and ingredients 270,924 225,925 19.9 479,461 504,076 (4.9 ) Partnership 20,825 25,840 (19.4 ) 41,912 51,725 (19.0 ) Intersegment eliminations (31,807 ) (42,605 ) (25.3 ) (59,157 ) (80,286 ) (26.3 ) $ 895,853 $ 986,837 (9.2 )% $ 1,538,168 $ 2,032,124 (24.3 )% Gross margin: Ethanol production $ (32,409 ) $ 11,862 * % $ (55,063 ) $ 13,019 * % Agribusiness and energy services 8,754 19,028 (54.0 ) 18,336 30,532 (39.9 ) Food and ingredients 11,018 19,485 (43.5 ) 13,482 37,871 (64.4 ) Partnership 20,825 25,840 (19.4 ) 41,912 51,725 (19.0 ) Intersegment eliminations (592 ) (3 ) * (4,331 ) 17 * $ 7,596 $ 76,212 (90.0 )% $ 14,336 $ 133,164 (89.2 )% Depreciation and amortization: Ethanol production $ 15,437 $ 20,559 (24.9 )% $ 30,777 $ 40,995 (24.9 )% Agribusiness and energy services 552 618 (10.7 ) 1,101 1,248 (11.8 ) Food and ingredients 1,583 3,444 (54.0 ) 3,194 6,848 (53.4 ) Partnership 771 1,105 (30.2 ) 1,756 2,286 (23.2 ) Corporate activities 751 1,097 (31.5 ) 1,501 1,920 (21.8 ) $ 19,094 $ 26,823 (28.8 )% $ 38,329 $ 53,297 (28.1 )% Operating income (loss): Ethanol production $ (53,885 ) $ (17,214 ) (213.0 )% $ (98,077 ) $ (44,743 ) (119.2 )% Agribusiness and energy services 4,341 12,166 (64.3 ) 9,645 19,230 (49.8 ) Food and ingredients 7,260 12,981 (44.1 ) 5,828 25,566 (77.2 ) Partnership 13,156 16,129 (18.4 ) 25,707 31,489 (18.4 ) Intersegment eliminations (528 ) 144 * (4,205 ) 212 * Corporate activities (9,724 ) (12,441 ) 21.8 (18,283 ) (23,914 ) 23.5 $ (39,380 ) $ 11,765 * % $ (79,385 ) $ 7,840 * % EBITDA: Ethanol production $ (38,737 ) $ 3,362 * % $ (67,240 ) $ (3,733 ) * % Agribusiness and energy services 4,899 12,796 (61.7 ) 10,761 20,498 (47.5 ) Food and ingredients 8,906 19,044 (53.2 ) 9,163 35,041 (73.9 ) Partnership 14,017 17,138 (18.2 ) 27,788 33,761 (17.7 ) Intersegment eliminations (528 ) 144 * (4,205 ) 212 * Corporate activities (8,326 ) (10,642 ) 21.8 (14,705 ) (20,817 ) 29.4 $ (19,769 ) $ 41,842 * % $ (38,438 ) $ 64,962 * % * Percentage variance not considered meaningful.





GREEN PLAINS INC. SELECTED OPERATING DATA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 % Var. 2019 2018 % Var. Ethanol production Ethanol sold (gallons) 224,023 296,282 (24.4 )% 379,063 576,692 (34.3 )% Distillers grains sold (equivalent dried tons) 586 739 (20.7 ) 984 1,468 (33.0 ) Corn oil sold (pounds) 53,040 75,556 (29.8 ) 88,023 144,690 (39.2 ) Corn consumed (bushels) 77,963 103,147 (24.4 ) 132,004 200,430 (34.1 ) Agribusiness and energy services Domestic ethanol sold (gallons) 255,149 284,170 (10.2 ) 394,648 595,360 (33.7 ) Export ethanol sold (gallons) 74,843 65,720 13.9 162,431 138,819 17.0 329,992 349,890 (5.7 ) 557,079 734,179 (24.1 ) Food and ingredients Cattle sold (head) 164 118 39.0 291 255 14.1 Partnership Storage and throughput (gallons) 225,140 314,337 (28.4 ) 380,832 612,610 (37.8 )





GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED CRUSH MARGIN (unaudited, in thousands except per gallon amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 ($ per gallon produced) Ethanol production operating loss $ (53,885 ) $ (17,214 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.05 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,437 20,559 0.07 0.07 Total ethanol production (38,448 ) 3,345 (0.17 ) 0.02 Intercompany fees, net: Storage and logistics (partnership) 12,920 15,880 0.06 0.05 Marketing and agribusiness fees

(agribusiness and energy services) 5,583 6,363 0.02 0.02 Consolidated ethanol crush margin $ (19,945 ) $ 25,588 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.09

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On June 30, 2019, Green Plains had $233.9 million in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $458.8 million available under committed revolving credit agreements, some of which are subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at June 30, 2019, was $895.6 million, including $523.5 million outstanding under working capital revolvers and other short-term borrowing arrangements for the agribusiness and energy services, and food and ingredients segments and $140.3 million of debt related to Green Plains Partners.

Consolidated Financial Results

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,280 $ 251,683 Restricted cash 40,628 66,512 Accounts receivable, net 108,700 100,361 Income tax receivable 12,879 12,418 Inventories 658,506 734,883 Other current assets 72,195 40,785 Total current assets 1,086,188 1,206,642 Property and equipment, net 872,154 886,576 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58,092 - Other assets 124,293 123,214 Total assets $ 2,140,727 $ 2,216,432 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 105,802 $ 156,901 Accrued and other liabilities 59,863 58,973 Derivative financial instruments 9,670 24,776 Current operating lease liabilities 16,667 - Short-term notes payable and other borrowings 523,529 538,243 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,225 54,807 Total current liabilities 716,756 833,700 Long-term debt 370,880 298,190 Deferred income taxes 5,478 10,123 Long-term operating lease liabilities 44,108 - Other liabilities 8,931 11,430 Total liabilities 1,146,153 1,153,443 Stockholders' equity Total Green Plains stockholders' equity 879,129 946,819 Noncontrolling interests 115,445 116,170 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,140,727 $ 2,216,432







GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

2018

% Var. 2019

2018

% Var. Revenues Product $ 894,161 $ 985,217 (9.2 )% $ 1,534,171 $ 2,028,876 (24.4 )% Services 1,692 1,620 4.4 3,997 3,248 23.1 Total revenues 895,853 986,837 (9.2 ) 1,538,168 2,032,124 (24.3 ) Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses reflected below) 888,257 910,625 (2.5 ) 1,523,832 1,898,960 (19.8 ) Operations and maintenance 6,234 7,893 (21.0 ) 13,098 16,293 (19.6 ) Selling, general and administrative 21,648 29,731 (27.2 ) 42,294 55,734 (24.1 ) Depreciation and amortization 19,094 26,823 (28.8 ) 38,329 53,297 (28.1 ) Total costs and expenses 935,233 975,072 (4.1 ) 1,617,553 2,024,284 (20.1 ) Operating income (loss) (39,380 ) 11,765 * (79,385 ) 7,840 * Other income (expense) Interest income 923 709 30.2 2,186 1,346 62.4 Interest expense (15,969 ) (22,021 ) 27.5 (30,396 ) (44,149 ) 31.2 Other, net (406 ) 2,545 * 432 2,479 (82.6 ) Total other expense (15,452 ) (18,767 ) (17.7 ) (27,778 ) (40,324 ) (31.1 ) Loss before income taxes (54,832 ) (7,002 ) * (107,163 ) (32,484 ) (229.9 ) Income tax benefit 14,653 10,753 36.3 29,113 16,780 73.5 Net income (loss) (40,179 ) 3,751 * (78,050 ) (15,704 ) * Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,163 4,745 8.8 10,091 9,407 7.3 Net loss attributable to Green Plains $ (45,342 ) $ (994 ) * % $ (88,141 ) $ (25,111 ) * % Earnings per share: Net loss attributable to Green Plains - basic $ (1.13 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (2.19 ) $ (0.63 ) Net loss attributable to Green Plains - diluted $ (1.13 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (2.19 ) $ (0.63 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 40,081 40,194 40,200 40,168 Diluted 40,081 40,194 40,200 40,168

* Percentage variance not considered meaningful.

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (78,050 ) $ (15,704 ) Noncash operating adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 38,329 53,297 Deferred income taxes (27,543 ) (23,061 ) Other 16,552 10,565 Net change in working capital 18,503 20,762 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (32,209 ) 45,859 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (23,467 ) (14,640 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets, net 3,155 - Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (1,629 ) Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries - (2,253 ) Other investing activities - 7,500 Net cash used in investing activities (20,312 ) (11,022 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds - long-term debt 102,575 (1,070 ) Net proceeds (payments) - short-term borrowings (73,492 ) (69,066 ) Payment for repurchase of common stock (39,870 ) - Other (20,979 ) (26,065 ) Net cash used in financing activities (31,766 ) (96,201 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (84,287 ) (61,364 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 318,195 312,360 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 233,908 $ 250,996





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Reconciliation of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,280 $ 235,133 Restricted cash 40,628 15,863 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 233,908 $ 250,996





GREEN PLAINS INC. RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss) $ (40,179 ) $ 3,751 $ (78,050 ) $ (15,704 ) Interest expense 15,969 22,021 30,396 44,149 Income tax benefit (14,653 ) (10,753 ) (29,113 ) (16,780 ) Depreciation and amortization (1) 19,094 26,823 38,329 53,297 EBITDA $ (19,769 ) $ 41,842 $ (38,438 ) $ 64,962 (1) Excludes amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and amortization of debt issuance costs.

