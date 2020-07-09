Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Green Plains Inc.    GPRE

GREEN PLAINS INC.

(GPRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green Plains to Add USP Grade Alcohol to York, Neb. Location

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced its subsidiary, Green Plains York LLC has contracted Fluid Quip Technologies LLC to engineer and design a high-quality USP distillation system, upgrading and expanding the capabilities of the facility.

“The upgrade to USP Grade alcohol at our York biorefinery solidifies Green Plains as a strategic provider of high-quality alcohols to our valued customers for use in sanitizers and disinfectants,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “This project further enhances the quality of our alcohol, increases our flexibility, and ensures uninterrupted delivery of a premium product with unparalleled purity to our customers for the long term.”

Green Plains York has been manufacturing alcohol distilled specifically for the production of cleaners and disinfectants for over 20 years and was originally a beverage grade facility. It will continue to produce high-quality, FCC Grade alcohol which meets FDA specifications during construction. The project is anticipated to be constructed and completed within the next 90 days.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.0% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com         
Sales Inquiries: Chris Shockley | Director | 402.383.5813 | chris.shockley@gpreinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GREEN PLAINS INC.
05:46pGreen Plains to Add USP Grade Alcohol to York, Neb. Location
GL
06/18Green Plains to Participate at the 6th Annual ROTH London Conference
GL
06/04GREEN PLAINS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
05/06Green Plains to Present at the BMO Capital Markets 15th Annual Farm to Market..
GL
05/06GREEN PLAINS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/05Green Plains to Supply Xerox with FDA Approved FCC Grade Alcohol
GL
05/04GREEN PLAINS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/04Green Plains Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04/27Green Plains to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on May 4, 20..
GL
04/14Green Plains Announces High Protein Ingredient Production at its Shenandoah B..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 287 M - -
Net income 2020 -99,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,77x
Yield 2020 4,47%
Capitalization 382 M 382 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 820
Free-Float -
Chart GREEN PLAINS INC.
Duration : Period :
Green Plains Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN PLAINS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,50 $
Last Close Price 10,75 $
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd A. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wayne B. Hoovestol Chairman
George Patrich Simpkins Chief Financial Officer
Brian D. Peterson Independent Director
Gordon Fredrick Glade Independent Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group