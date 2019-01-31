Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Green Plains to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call on February 11, 2019

01/31/2019 | 01:45pm EST

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will release fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, and then host a joint conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial and operating results.

Green Plains Partners


Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 877.711.2374 and 281.542.4862, respectively, and referencing conference ID 3273159. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation can be accessed on either Green Plains’ website at http://investor.gpreinc.com/events.cfm or Green Plains Partners’ website at http://ir.greenplainspartners.com.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations related to ethanol production, grain handling and storage, cattle feeding, and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading producers of ethanol in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients and export growth opportunities. Green Plains owns a 49.1% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP
Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

Contact
Jim Stark
Vice President, Investor & Media Relations
402.884.8700
jim.stark@gpreinc.com

Green Plains Inc. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
