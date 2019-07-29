Log in
Green Plains to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

0
07/29/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will release second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th, 2019, and host a joint conference call on Tuesday, August 6th beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) to discuss second quarter 2019 performance and outlook.

Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 877.711.2374 and 281.542.4862, respectively, and referencing conference ID 9954358. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation can be accessed on either Green Plains’ website at http://investor.gpreinc.com/events.cfm or Green Plains Partners’ website at http://ir.greenplainspartners.com.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations related to ethanol production, grain handling and storage, cattle feeding, and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading producers of ethanol in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients and export growth opportunities. Green Plains owns a 49.1% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP
Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses.

Contact: Jim Stark, Executive Vice President - Investor and Media Relations, Green Plains Inc. (402) 884-8700

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
