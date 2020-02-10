Green Plains Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2019



Net income of $10.4 million, or $0.44 per common unit

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million and distributable cash flow of $11.2 million

Quarterly cash distribution of $0.475 per unit

Distribution coverage ratio of 0.99x; LTM distribution coverage ratio of 1.00x

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income was $10.4 million, or $0.44 per common unit, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $14.1 million, or $0.51 per common unit, for the same period in 2018. The partnership reported adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million and distributable cash flow of $11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $15.2 million and distributable cash flow of $13.1 million for the same period in 2018. Distribution coverage was 0.99x and 1.00x, respectively, for the three months and trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Differences in the comparative results of fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018 were mainly driven by our parent’s sale of three ethanol plants in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“Green Plains Partners continues to provide consistent performance for its unitholders with a distribution coverage ratio of 1.00x for 2019,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains Partners. “We anticipate higher throughput rates in 2020 due to the continued rollout of the Project 24 initiatives at our parent. As one of the only master limited partnerships with a significant renewables presence, we are in a unique position to benefit from increased throughput as a result of domestic E15 blending and the resumption of international trade through the resolution of recent trade disputes. We continue to return substantial value for our unitholders through consistent cash flow generation supported by long-term contracted volume commitments, a strong yield and low leverage ratio of less than 2.5x.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

On December 31, 2019, Green Plains Partners executed certain provisions under the Birmingham BioEnergy Partners LLC promissory note, whereby the existing $8.1 million promissory note was assigned to BlendStar LLC and the note payable and note receivable between the two entities were forgiven.



On January 16, 2020, the board of directors of the partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.475 per unit, or approximately $11.3 million, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The distribution is payable on February 7, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2020.

Results of Operations

Consolidated revenues decreased $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period for 2018. Storage and throughput revenue decreased $1.5 million primarily due to a decrease in throughput volumes as a result of our parent’s sale of three ethanol plants in the fourth quarter of 2018. Rail transportation services revenue decreased $1.1 million primarily due to the reduction in volumetric capacity provided as a result of the assignment of railcar operating leases to Valero in the fourth quarter of 2018. Terminal services revenue decreased $0.2 million as a result of reduced throughput at our fuel terminals. Trucking and other revenue decreased $0.1 million primarily due to a reduction in volumes transported for Green Plains Trade.

Operations and maintenance expenses decreased $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with the same period for 2018, primarily due to lower railcar lease expense as a result of the assignment of railcar leases to Valero in the fourth quarter of 2018, as well as a decrease in property taxes and expenses allocated by our parent under the secondment agreement.

General and administrative expenses decreased $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with the same period for 2018, primarily due to a decrease in accounting and professional fees.

Our parent’s operating strategy, including the operating cost savings initiative, is to increase utilization rates and efficiency while reducing operating expenses to achieve improved margins in the current environment. Capacity utilization increased from an average of 84.2% of capacity in the third quarter to 84.5% of capacity in the fourth quarter. Ethanol production was 239.1 mmg for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with the contracted minimum volume commitment of 235.7 mmg per quarter. As a result, Green Plains Trade received a credit of $0.2 million, which was applied to the $2.9 million volume deficiency credit related to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The remaining balance of this credit of $2.7 million expired as of December 31, 2019. The cumulative minimum volume deficiency credits available to Green Plains Trade as of December 31, 2019 totaled $4.5 million. The partnership has previously recognized these deficiency credits as revenue, and as such, future volumes throughput by Green Plains Trade in excess of the minimum volume commitment, up to the amount of these credits, will not be recognized in revenue in future periods.





















GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP SELECTED OPERATING DATA (unaudited, in million gallons) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 % Var. 2019 2018 % Var. Product volumes Storage and throughput services 240.1 208.0 15.4 % 859.8 1,134.7 (24.2 ) % Terminal services: Affiliate 28.5 32.4 (12.0 ) 114.9 133.7 (14.1 ) Non-affiliate 26.9 25.5 5.5 106.0 116.2 (8.8 ) 55.4 57.9 (4.3 ) 220.9 249.9 (11.6 ) Railcar capacity billed (daily average) 77.7 91.8 (15.4 ) 79.8 96.9 (17.6 )

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Total liquidity as of December 31, 2019, was $68.2 million, including $0.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $67.9 million available under the partnership’s revolving credit facility. The balance outstanding on the partnership’s revolving credit facility, which matures on July 1, 2020, was $132.1 million as of December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are supplemental financial measures used to assess the partnership’s financial performance. Management believes adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow provide investors useful information in assessing the partnership’s financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, plus adjustments for transaction costs related to acquisitions or financings, unit-based compensation expense, net gains or losses on asset sales and the partnership’s proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of its equity method investee. Distributable cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest paid or payable, income taxes paid or payable, maintenance capital expenditures and the partnership’s proportionate share of distributable cash flow adjustments of its equity method investee. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP to analyze the partnership’s results.

Consolidated Financial Results

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2019

2018 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 261 $ 569 Accounts receivable, including from affiliates 16,651 15,357 Other current assets 517 690 Total current assets 17,429 16,616 Property and equipment, net 37,355 40,911 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,456 - Other assets 15,413 23,617 Total assets $ 105,653 $ 81,144 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable, including to affiliates $ 5,593 $ 3,177 Operating lease current liabilities 13,093 - Current maturities of long-term debt 132,100 - Other current liabilities 5,026 5,011 Total current liabilities 155,812 8,188 Long-term debt - 142,025 Operating lease long-term liabilities 23,088 - Other liabilities 2,500 3,385 Total liabilities 181,400 153,598 Partners' deficit (75,747 ) (72,454 ) Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 105,653 $ 81,144









GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 % Var. 2019 2018 % Var. Revenues Affiliate $ 18,780 $ 21,318 (11.9 ) % $ 75,531 $ 94,267 (19.9 ) % Non-affiliate 1,541 1,935 (20.4 ) 6,856 6,481 5.8 Total revenues 20,321 23,253 (12.6 ) 82,387 100,748 (18.2 ) Operating expenses Operations and maintenance (excluding depreciation and amortization reflected below) 6,344 7,280 (12.9 ) 25,658 30,866 (16.9 ) General and administrative 1,001 1,569 (36.2 ) 4,055 5,258 (22.9 ) Depreciation and amortization 694 1,036 (33.0 ) 3,441 4,442 (22.5 ) Gain on assignment of operating leases - (2,721 ) * - (2,721 ) * Total operating expenses 8,039 7,164 12.2 33,154 37,845 (12.4 ) Operating income 12,282 16,089 (23.7 ) 49,233 62,903 (21.7 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 20 20 - 81 81 - Interest expense (1,986 ) (2,054 ) (3.3 ) (8,310 ) (7,307 ) 13.7 Other, net (1 ) 44 * 14 119 (88.2 ) Total other expense (1,967 ) (1,990 ) (1.2 ) (8,215 ) (7,107 ) 15.6 Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investee 10,315 14,099 (26.8 ) 41,018 55,796 (26.5 ) Income tax expense (76 ) (31 ) 145.2 (220 ) (101 ) 117.8 Income (loss) from equity method investee 151 68 122.1 681 (14 ) * Net income $ 10,390 $ 14,136 (26.5 ) % $ 41,479 $ 55,681 (25.5 ) % Net income attributable to partners' ownership interests: General partner $ 209 $ 283 (26.1 ) % $ 830 $ 1,114 (25.5 ) % Limited partners - common unitholders 10,181 13,853 (26.5 ) 40,649 37,868 * Limited partners - subordinated unitholders - - * - 16,699 * Earnings per limited partner unit (basic and diluted): Common units $ 0.44 $ 0.51 (13.7 ) % $ 1.76 $ 1.81 (2.8 ) % Subordinated units $ - $ - * $ - $ 1.71 * % Weighted average limited partner units outstanding (basic and diluted): Common units 23,138 27,390 23,129 20,950 Subordinated units - - - 9,752 Supplemental Revenues Data: Storage and throughput services $ 11,785 $ 13,325 (11.6 ) % $ 47,140 $ 59,290 (20.5 ) % Rail transportation services 5,136 6,275 (18.2 ) 21,265 26,055 (18.4 ) Terminal services 2,270 2,470 (8.1 ) 9,664 10,498 (7.9 ) Trucking and other 1,130 1,183 (4.5 ) 4,318 4,905 (12.0 ) Total revenues $ 20,321 $ 23,253 (12.6 ) % $ 82,387 $ 100,748 (18.2 ) % * Percentage variance not considered meaningful.









GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 41,479 $ 55,681 Noncash operating adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 3,441 4,442 Gain on assignment of operating leases - (2,721 ) Other 592 1,152 Net change in working capital 1,145 (3,163 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 46,657 55,391 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (305 ) (1,267 ) Proceeds from the disposal of property and equipment 331 11 Proceeds from assignment of operating leases - 2,721 Contributions to equity method investee - (1,425 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 26 40 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of distributions (45,098 ) (61,805 ) Net proceeds (payments) - revolving credit facility (1,900 ) 7,100 Payments of loan fees - (665 ) Other 7 6 Net cash used in financing activities (46,991 ) (55,364 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (308 ) 67 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 569 502 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 261 $ 569







