Green Planet Group Inc

GREEN PLANET GROUP INC

(GNPG)
Green Planet Group Eliminates Multi-Million Dollar Debt

06/12/2019 | 09:01am EDT

TEMPE, AZ, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: GNPG), an emerging leader in green technology, announced today that the Company has settled a judgement representing a longstanding debt of over $3 million.  This debt, originally owed to Shelter Island Opportunity Fund (SIOF), has been settled with the hedge fund which acquired it following the bankruptcy of SIOF. 

Ken Bennett, Green Planet Group president and CEO, noted, “The settlement of this debt is our most important financial accomplishment in recent history.  It has a tremendously positive impact on the Company’s balance sheet and eliminates the single greatest impediment to our Company’s success in attracting the investment necessary for our growth into a successful, profit-driven corporation.” 

Debt write-offs are accounted for as income; therefore, Green Planet’s First Quarter profits are projected to be $2.7 million and GNPG management anticipates that the Company will be profitable for the current fiscal year.  Due to the Company’s Net Operating Loss Carryforward, there will be no federal tax impact from the debt settlement.  Green Planet Group management has instituted new investment initiatives while re-engaging investment discussions with numerous potential investors.  Bennett continued, “This settlement opens the door not only for generation of new investment, but also attraction of new management team members, new business partnerships and expansion of a worldwide sales effort.” 

About Green Planet Group, Inc.
The Company is comprised of four wholly owned subsidiaries: one operating company and three development companies. XenTx Lubricants, Inc. produces lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel engines. Healing the Earth subsidiary is developing a new Fast Track™ growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh, organic food. AAQIS, Inc. is developing a hydrogen generator which greatly reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Green Mining Technologies, Inc. is developing green technologies for the mining of precious metals.  

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as defined -- Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Green Planet Group, Inc. cautions that the statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and no guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from projections in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at time the statements are made.

Contact: 
Ken Bennett; kbennett@greenplanetgroup.com
Phone: 928 445-2949

For more information see: www.greenplanetgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
