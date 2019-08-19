Log in
GREEN REIT

(GRN)
08/19 11:28:00 am
1.901 EUR   +0.05%
Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC : - Form 8.3 - Green REIT PLC

08/19/2019 | 11:18am EDT

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.       KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)  Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC
Company dealt in  Green REIT PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
 Ordinary Shares
Date of dealing  16 August 2019
 August 2019

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities  14,788,748     2.11%    0                   
(2) Derivatives (other than options)  0    0
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell  0    0
Total  14,788,748     2.11%    0

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities   0    0

(2) Derivatives (other than options)		   0    0

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell		   0    0
Total   0    0

Ap20

1.       DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)      Purchases and sales


Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Sold    355,395   1.9026 EUR

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)
  N/A

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
   N/A

(ii)      Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
   N/A

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
   N/A

Ap21

2.       OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

                        Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC (“HRES”) is a discretionary investment manager that has full voting authority

on behalf of its clients, on whose behalf this filings is being made.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            NO

Date of disclosure  19 August 2019
Contact name   Molly Nelson
Telephone number   +1-312-912-6658
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected   N/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)   N/A

© PRNewswire 2019
