Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Green REIT    GN1   IE00BBR67J55

GREEN REIT

(GN1)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/16 07:39:14 am
1.66 EUR   +1.22%
07:23aGREEN REIT : 38.5(a) Replacement
PU
07:22aMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Green REIT plc
AQ
07:13aGREEN REIT : Form 8.3 - Green REIT Plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Green REIT : 38.5(a) Replacement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 07:23am EDT
RNS Number : 3661W
JPMorgan Securities Plc
16 April 2019
Ap24 Replacement

FORM38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVERPANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVERPANELACT,1997, TAKEOVERRULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPALTRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARYSTATUSAND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVINGCAPACITY

1. KEYINFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Company dealt in

Green REIT plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note1)

€0.001 ordinary shares

Dateofdealing

15 April 2019

2. DEALINGS (Note2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Totalnumber of relevant securities acquired

Highest price paid
(Note3)

Lowestpricepaid

(Note3)

1,116,723

1.6627 EUR

1.6230 EUR

Totalnumber of securities disposed

Highest price received

(Note3)

Lowest price received

(Note3)

1,225,442

1.6680 EUR

1.6200 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g.CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note5)

Price per unit (EUR)

(Note3)

Equity Swaps

Long

Short

28,683

18,002

6,290

60,475

70,783

13,525

10,217

143

19,374

9,674

1,543

17,025

880

54,000

1.6400

1.6421

1.6449

1.6453

1.6468

1.6514

1.6521

1.6261

1.6364

1.6400

1.6402

1.6450

1.6563

1.6581

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing,selling, purchasing or varying

Productname,

e.g.calloption

Writing,selling,purchasing,varying etc.

Numberofsecuritiestowhichtheoptionrelates (Note5)

Exerciseprice

Type,e.g.American,European etc.

Expirydate

Optionmoneypaid/receivedper unit (Note3)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g.calloption

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit(Note3)
Ap25 3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosingandanyotherpersonrelatingtothevotingrightsofanyrelevantsecuritiesunderanyoptionreferredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrightsor future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referredtoonthisformisreferenced.Ifnone,thisshouldbestated.

Date of disclosure

16 April 2019

Contact name

Alwyn Basch

Telephonenumber

020 7742 7402

Nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichconnected

Green REIT plc

Natureofconnection(Note6)

Lead Financial Advisor and Corporate Broker to Green REIT PLC


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEIFMMTMBJBBML

Disclaimer

Green REIT plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 11:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREEN REIT
07:23aGREEN REIT : 38.5(a) Replacement
PU
07:22aMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Green REIT plc
AQ
07:13aGREEN REIT : Form 8.3 - Green REIT Plc
PU
06:33aGREEN REIT : Form 38.5a Green REIT Plc - Davy
PU
06:33aGREEN REIT : 38.5(a)
PU
06:33aGREEN REIT : 38.5(b)
PU
04/15GREEN REIT : Sales process following strategic review
PU
04/15EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Vonovia Faces Expropriation Debate, Sacyr Denies Contra..
DJ
04/15GREEN REIT : Ireland's Green REIT real estate fund puts self up for sale
RE
02/21GREEN REIT PLC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 74,9 M
EBIT 2019 71,8 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 228 M
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 11,82
P/E ratio 2020 29,13
EV / Sales 2019 18,4x
EV / Sales 2020 17,4x
Capitalization 1 147 M
Chart GREEN REIT
Duration : Period :
Green REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,71 €
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pat Gunne Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Paul Gary Kennedy Non-Executive Chairman
Niall OBuachalla Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jerome Joseph Kennedy Senior Independent Director
Stephen John Roland Vernon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN REIT21.48%1 297
EQUINIX INC30.47%38 326
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.14.41%25 376
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.23%21 685
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES24.66%16 228
WP CAREY INC21.27%13 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About