Green REIT : 38.5(b)

Ap27

FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS, OR WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader J.P. Morgan AG Company dealt in Green REIT plc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1) €0.10 ordinary shares Date of dealing 13 June 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities - - (2) Derivatives (other than options) - - (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell - - Total - -

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities - - (2) Derivatives (other than options) - - (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell - - Total - -

Ap28

3.

DEALINGS (Note 3)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchases/ sales Number of relevant securities Price per unit (EUR) Purchases Sales 916 916 1.7600 1.7600

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 5) Number of relevant securities (Note 6) Price per unit (USD) (Note 4)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 4)

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 4)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Nature of transaction (Note 7) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 4)

Ap29

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities

under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future

acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred

to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8) No