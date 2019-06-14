Green REIT : 38.5(b)

Ap27
FORM 38.5(b)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS, OR WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Name of exempt principal trader
|
J.P. Morgan AG
|
Company dealt in
|
Green REIT plc
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
|
€0.10 ordinary shares
|
Date of dealing
|
13 June 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
-
|
-
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
-
|
-
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. DEALINGS (Note 3)
|
Class of relevant security:
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
-
|
-
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
-
|
-
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Purchases/ sales
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit (EUR)
|
Purchases
Sales
|
916
916
|
1.7600
1.7600
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 5)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 6)
|
Price per unit (USD)
(Note 4)
|
|
|
|
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 4)
|
|
|
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 7)
|
Details
|
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 4)
|
|
|
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities
under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future
acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred
to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8) No
|
Date of disclosure
|
14 June 2019
|
Contact name
|
Alwyn Basch
|
Telephone number
|
020 7742 7407
|
Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
Green REIT plc
|
Nature of connection (Note 9)
|
Lead Financial Advisor and Corporate Broker to Green REIT PLC