GREEN REIT

(GN1)
Green REIT : Form 38.5a Green REIT plc - Davy

05/24/2019 | 05:08am EDT
RNS Number : 1320A
J & E Davy
24 May 2019
*Ap24

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J&E Davy t/a Davy

Company dealt in

Green REIT Plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

Date of dealing

23rd May 2019

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant securities acquired

Highest price paid (Note 3)

Lowest price paid

(Note 3)

1,312,662

€1.72

€1.70

Total number of securities disposed

Highest price received (Note 3)

Lowest price received

(Note 3)

914,496

€1.73

€1.706

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit

(Note 3)

Ap25

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)
3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the
voting right of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition
or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Date of disclosure

24th May 2019

Contact name

Matthew Donnelly

Telephone number

+353 1 614 8720

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

Green REIT Plc

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Concert party to offeree


END
ISESEDSALFUSEII
Green REIT plc published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
