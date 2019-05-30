Green REIT : Form 8.3

Ap19

FORM

8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Morgan Stanley Investment Management Ltd (0319) Company dealt in GREEN REIT PLC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) ISIN: IE00BBR67J55 Date of dealing May 29, 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 15,812,324 (2.26%) (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 15,812,324 (2.26%)**

** Of which Non-Voting is 3,781,837.00 (0.5406%)

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)