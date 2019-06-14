Log in
Green REIT : Form 8.3 -

06/14/2019 | 08:14am EDT
RNS Number : 3550C
Morgan Stanley Inv Management Ltd
14 June 2019
Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Ltd (0319)

Company dealt in

GREEN REIT PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

ISIN: IE00BBR67J55

Date of dealing

June 13, 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

13,915,617 (1.99%)

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

13,915,617 (1.99%)**

** Of which Non-Voting is 3,210,937.00 (0.4590%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Sale (Non-Voting)

3,296.00

1.7618 EUR

23,326.00

1.76 EUR

276,178.00

1.7549 EUR

216,645.00

1.75 EUR

Sale (Sole)

7,203.00

1.7618 EUR

60,829.00

1.76 EUR

534,447.00

1.7549 EUR

419,241.00

1.75 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this

form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which

any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure

June 14, 2019

Contact name

Bharat Talwar

Telephone number

02074251720

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISELLFELRIISLIA
Copyright © 1997-2019 Q4 Inc.and our data suppliers. Data delayed by 15-20 min.See Terms of use

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Green REIT plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 12:13:07 UTC
