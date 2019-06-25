Green REIT : Form 8.3 -
06/25/2019 | 09:06am EDT
RNS Number : 3751D
Morgan Stanley Inv Management Ltd
25 June 2019
Ap19
FORM 8.3
IRISH
TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH
TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN
RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing
(Note 1)
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Ltd (0319)
Company dealt in
GREEN REIT PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate
(Note 2)
ISIN: IE00BBR67J55
Date of dealing
June 24, 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
7,287,896 (1.04%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
7,287,896 (1.04%)**
** Of which Non-Voting is 1,717,692.00 (0.2455%)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the
company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS
(Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
(Note 5)
Sale (Non-Voting)
674,140.00
1.8 EUR
Sale (Non-Voting)
47,166.00
1.7903 EUR
Sale (Non-Voting)
41,778.00
1.7975 EUR
Sale (Sole)
2,239,260.00
1.8 EUR
Sale (Sole)
196,155.00
1.7903 EUR
Sale (Sole)
173,745.00
1.7975 EUR
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)
Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option
Writing, selling,
purchasing, varying etc.
Number of securities
to which the option relates (Note 7)
Exercise
price
Type, e.g.
American, European etc.
Expiry
date
Option money
paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii)
Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
(d)
Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER
INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none,
this should be stated. Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
Date of disclosure
June 25, 2019
Contact name
Bharat Talwar
Telephone number
02074251720
If a
connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a
connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit
www.rns.com
.
END
ISELELFLKQFFBBE
Disclaimer
Green REIT plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 13:05:32 UTC
Latest news on GREEN REIT
Sales 2019
76,5 M
EBIT 2019
57,8 M
Net income 2019
102 M
Debt 2019
234 M
Yield 2019
3,65%
P/E ratio 2019
12,65
P/E ratio 2020
31,53
EV / Sales 2019
19,4x
EV / Sales 2020
18,7x
Capitalization
1 251 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GREEN REIT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
1,71 €
Spread / Average Target
-4,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.