GREEN REIT

(GN1)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 06/21 11:30:23 am
1.754 EUR   +0.23%
02:20aGREEN REIT : Form 8.3 - Green REIT PLC
PU
02:20aGREEN REIT : Trading Statement
PU
06/21GREEN REIT : 38.5(a)
PU
Green REIT : Form 8.3 - Green REIT PLC

06/24/2019 | 02:20am EDT

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION 

(a) Full name of discloser:                                 Heitman Real Estate
                                                            Securities LLC

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions
disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.
For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must
be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant   Green REIT PLC
securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:                  20 June 2019
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest
practicable date prior to the disclosure

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the        NO
discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party
to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 

Class of relevant security:

                                                         Interests     Short
                                                                      positions

                                                        Number    %   Number %

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:      14,738,753 2.11

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and
agreements to purchase/sell:

                                                      14,738,753 2.11
TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales 

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit

Ordinary                   Purchase      70,000 shares        1.75 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Class of relevant   Product    Nature of dealing  Number of  Price per unit
    security      description        e.g.         reference
                   e.g. CFD    opening/closing a  securities
                                  long/short
                                   position,
                              increasing/reducing
                                 a long/short
                                   position

N/A

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Class of   Product    Writing,   Number of  Exercise    Type    Expiry  Option
relevant description purchasing, securities price per   e.g.     date   money
security  e.g. call   selling,    to which    unit    American,         paid/
           option      varying     option             European         received
                        etc.      relates               etc.           per unit

N/A

(ii) Exercise 

Class of relevant     Product         Exercising/    Number of  Exercise price
    security        description    exercised against securities    per unit
                  e.g. call option

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing  Details Price per unit (if
                           e.g. subscription,            applicable)
                               conversion

N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or
understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be
an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making
the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a
party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there
are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'


Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC is a discretionary investment manager that
has full voting authority on behalf of its clients, on whose behalf this filing
is being made.

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal,
between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant
securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'


None

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO




Date of disclosure: 21 June 2019

Contact name:       Molly Nelson

Telephone number:   +1-312-912-6658

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Green REIT plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 06:19:01 UTC
