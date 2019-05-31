Green REIT : Form 8.3 - Green Reit Plc - Subsequent disclosure

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrightsorfutureacquisitionordisposalofany relevant securities to which any derivative referred to
on this form is referenced. If none, this shouldbestated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note9)YES/NO
Date of disclosure
2019-05-31
Contactname
Regulatory Reporting
Telephonenumber
02076802137
Ifa connectedEFM,nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichconnected
Ifa connectedEFM,statenatureofconnection(Note10)
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.