Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Green REIT    GN1   IE00BBR67J55

GREEN REIT

(GN1)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/18 09:55:20 am
1.75 EUR   +0.11%
09:39aGREEN REIT : ISE Only - Green REIT plc 38.5(a) amendment
PU
09:39aGREEN REIT : 38.5(a) amendment
PU
05:10aGREEN REIT : Form 38.5a Green REIT plc - Davy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Green REIT : ISE Only - Green REIT plc 38.5(a) amendment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 09:39am EDT
RNS Number : 6553C
JPMorgan Securities Plc
18 June 2019
Ap24

AMENDMENT

INCREASED EQUITY PURCHASES BY 515,873 TO 704,576

ADDED EQUITY SWAP SALES OF 515,873

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Company dealt in

Green REIT plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

€0.001 ordinary shares

Date of dealing

03 June 2019

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant securities acquired

Highest price paid
(Note 3)

Lowest price paid

(Note 3)

704,576

1.7450 EUR

1.7320 EUR

Total number of securities disposed

Highest price received

(Note 3)

Lowest price received

(Note 3)

94,450

1.7460 EUR

1.7300 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit (EUR)

(Note 3)

Equity Swaps

Long

Short

10,210

1,114

223,062

292,811

663

16,150

10,552

1,222

3,196

18,693

1

30,000

14,670

1.7396

1.7420

1.7320

1.7332

1.7403

1.7410

1.7412

1.7414

1.7415

1.7418

1.7420

1.7422

1.7426

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)
Ap25 3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Date of disclosure

18 June 2019

Contact name

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number

020 7742 7402

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

Green REIT plc

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Lead Financial Advisor and Corporate Broker to Green REIT PLC


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEEADKPFDANEFF
Copyright © 1997-2019 Q4 Inc.and our data suppliers. Data delayed by 15-20 min.See Terms of use

Disclaimer

Green REIT plc published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 13:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREEN REIT
09:39aGREEN REIT : ISE Only - Green REIT plc 38.5(a) amendment
PU
09:39aGREEN REIT : 38.5(a) amendment
PU
05:10aGREEN REIT : Form 38.5a Green REIT plc - Davy
PU
06/17GREEN REIT : Form 8.3 - Green REIT
PU
06/17GREEN REIT : Form 38.5 a Green REIT plc - Davy
PU
06/17GREEN REIT : ISE Only - Green REIT plc 38.5(a)
PU
06/14GREEN REIT : Form 8.3 - Green REIT
PU
06/14GREEN REIT : Form 8.3 -
PU
06/14GREEN REIT : Form 8.3 - Green Reit PLC
PU
06/14GREEN REIT : 38.5(a)
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 74,9 M
EBIT 2019 71,8 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 228 M
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 12,66
P/E ratio 2020 31,19
EV / Sales 2019 19,5x
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
Capitalization 1 228 M
Chart GREEN REIT
Duration : Period :
Green REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,71 €
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pat Gunne Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Paul Gary Kennedy Non-Executive Chairman
Niall OBuachalla Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jerome Joseph Kennedy Senior Independent Director
Stephen John Roland Vernon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN REIT29.48%1 371
EQUINIX INC45.08%40 823
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.14.96%23 923
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.24%22 453
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES31.29%16 632
WP CAREY INC31.36%14 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About