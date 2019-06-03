Green REIT : ISE Only - Green REIT plc 38.5a

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVERPANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARYSTATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVINGCAPACITY
1. KEYINFORMATION
Name of exempt principal trader
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Company dealt in
Green REIT plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note1)
€0.001 ordinary shares
Dateofdealing
31 May 2019
2. DEALINGS (Note2)
(a) Purchases and sales
Totalnumber of relevant securities acquired
Highest price paid (Note3)
Lowestpricepaid
(Note3)
309,323
1.7340 EUR
1.7300 EUR
Totalnumber of securities disposed
Highest price received
(Note3)
Lowest price received
(Note3)
151,564
1.7340 EUR
1.7300 EUR
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g.CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note4)
Number of relevant securities
(Note5)
Price per unit (EUR)
(Note3)
Equity Swaps
Long
Short
10,967
13,298
10,967
36,627
33,380
921
8,415
77,411
25,000
1.7310
1.7314
1.7310
1.7316
1.7318
1.7321
1.7329
1.7340
1.7342
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing,selling, purchasing or varying
Productname,
e.g.calloption
Writing,selling,purchasing,varying etc.
Numberofsecuritiestowhichtheoptionrelates (Note5)
Exerciseprice
Type,e.g.American,European etc.
Expirydate
Optionmoneypaid/receivedper unit (Note3)
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g.calloption
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit(Note3)
Ap253. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosingandanyotherpersonrelatingtothevotingrightsofanyrelevantsecuritiesunderanyoptionreferredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referredtoonthisformisreferenced.Ifnone,thisshouldbestated.
Date of disclosure
03 June 2019
Contact name
Alwyn Basch
Telephonenumber
020 7742 7402
Nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichconnected
Green REIT plc
Natureofconnection(Note6)
Lead Financial Advisor and Corporate Broker to Green REIT PLC
