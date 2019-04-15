Log in
GREEN REIT

GREEN REIT

(GN1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/15 03:45:38 am
1.638 EUR   +6.78%
Green REIT : Ireland's Green REIT real estate fund puts self up for sale

04/15/2019 | 03:32am EDT

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's first real estate investment trust, Green REIT, which has property assets of 1.5 billion euros (£1.3 billion), is putting itself up for sale in a bid to "maximise value for shareholders".

The firm, which listed on the Irish stock market in 2013 and focuses on commercial property in the Dublin area, said on Monday the sale process would begin immediately with J.P. Morgan Cazenove as lead financial adviser.

"The company's share price has been subject to a material and persistent structural discount to its net asset value per share for over three years now," Chairman Gary Kennedy said in a statement.

"Following detailed analysis and due consideration, we have decided to focus on the sale of the company or its portfolio of assets."

Green REIT's shares on Monday opened up 5.6 percent at 1.62 euros compared to a net asset value per share of 1.83 euros stated in its year-end accounts.

The company was the first of a wave of real estate investment trusts set up as Ireland's property market began to recover after one of Europe's deepest real estate crashes.

Investec analyst Philip O'Sullivan said both Green REIT and rival Hibernia REIT, had been trading at an "anomalous" discount to book value given Dublin's booming commercial real estate market.

"We have no doubt that there will be ample interest in Green REIT given both the quality of its assets and the strong fundamentals of the Dublin office and logistics markets," O'Sullivan said.

Green REIT's portfolio is 83 percent offices in the Dublin area. Tenants in its buildings include Barclays and Allied Irish Banks.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREEN REIT 6.00% 1.626 Delayed Quote.13.63%
HIBERNIA REIT 3.28% 1.384 Delayed Quote.7.03%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 74,9 M
EBIT 2019 76,1 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 236 M
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 12,63
P/E ratio 2020 24,62
EV / Sales 2019 17,5x
EV / Sales 2020 16,5x
Capitalization 1 073 M
Chart GREEN REIT
Duration : Period :
Green REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,64 €
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pat Gunne Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Paul Gary Kennedy Non-Executive Chairman
Niall OBuachalla Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jerome Joseph Kennedy Senior Independent Director
Stephen John Roland Vernon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN REIT13.63%1 214
EQUINIX INC31.43%38 382
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.14.24%25 339
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.12%21 691
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES25.26%16 210
WP CAREY INC21.47%13 396
