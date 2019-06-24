Green REIT : Trading Statement 0 06/24/2019 | 02:20am EDT Send by mail :

Portfolio Update as at 24 June 2019 · Contracted annual rent now €79.4 million (31 December 2018: €75.5 million), or €83.3 million when rental income from lettings with terms agreed and in advanced discussions are included · €7.8 million of additional annual rent, a 10% uplift on 31 December 2018 total contracted annual rent, secured or with terms either agreed or in advanced discussions, since 31 December 2018, through new lettings and rent reviews/renegotiations (see table below for details) · WAULT of 8.5 years (31 December 2018: 8.7 years) including new leases and agreements for lease signed, which is unchanged when lettings with terms agreed or in advanced discussions are also included · EPRA vacancy rate of 5.0% (31 December 2018: 3.5%) including new leases signed, or 0.7% when lettings with terms agreed or in advanced discussions are also included · One new letting signed and terms agreed on a further two lettings at George's Quay Estate, which will bring it to full occupancy, with additional annual rent of €1.8 million (in line with ERV at 31 December 2018). These lettings will lead to a reduction in annual void costs of approximately €0.4 million · Terms agreed for the retail space at One Molesworth Street, at an annual rent of €505,000, which will bring the building to full occupancy, delivering a total rent of €5.85 million per annum · No acquisitions (other than four acres at Horizon Logistics Park previously announced) and no disposals since 31 December 2018 Development Update as at 24 June 2019 · Building I in Central Park completed in April 2019, ahead of budget, with one letting now complete for the top two floors and advanced discussions taking place with interested parties on the balance of the building, at a total annual rent of approximately €3.5 million, 9.4% ahead of most recent projection · Bunzl unit (10,700 square metres (115,000 square feet)) at Horizon Logistics Park commenced in February 2019 and is due for completion in Q1 of 2020. Annual rent of €1.14 million, with projected total cost of €13.1 million (versus €15.1 million estimate in February 2019) · Kuehne+Nagel triggered their options for an extension to the unit delivered to them in Horizon Logistics Park in April 2018 by 7,400 square metres (80,000 square feet), which is under construction and due for completion in Q1 of 2020. The annual rent on the extension will be approximately €0.71 million, subject to final measurement when built, with no rent free period. The lease duration on the extended unit (totalling 14,800 square metres (160,000 square feet)) is 15 years from April 2018, with a tenant break option 10 years from completion of the extension in Q1 of 2020. Estimated construction cost of €7 million for the extension · Agreement signed with Vortex Aviation for unit D4 at Horizon Logistics Park at an annual rent of €0.43 million, on 4,160 square metres (44,800 square feet), for 20 years with first tenant break at year 10, and with nine months' rent free. Vortex Aviation is an aircraft maintenance company and part of the Kellstrom Group (US) · Units D6 and D7 at Horizon Logistics Park now complete, on budget (€7.5 million). These units extend to 5,400 square metres (58,000 square feet) in total · Planning consent granted in June 2019 for a 15,300 square metre (165,000 square feet) unit at Horizon Logistics Park · Planning application to be submitted in Q3 2019 for three new blocks at Central Park, expected to exceed previous estimate of 37,200 square metres (400,000 square feet) of lettable space Horizon Logistics Park, Dublin Airport The extension underway for Kuehne+Nagel referred to above will bring their total footprint in the logistics park to 19,250 square metres (207,000 square feet), and highlights the attractiveness of the park to blue chip global logistics operators. Having bought the park in late 2013 with three units in place and with an annual rental income of €0.9 million, this additional unit, the tenth unit to be built by the Company, will bring the total number of units to 13, increasing the annual contracted rent to €6.5 million, or to €7.0 million including units D6 and D7 (on the assumption that they are leased at their 31 December 2018 ERVs). Central Park, South Dublin Building I, comprising 9,700 square metres (104,058 square feet), completed in April 2019, at a total cost of €32.5 million, compared with a budget of €34 million. Genesis Aircraft Services have signed a lease for the top two floors of the building which covers 2,410 square metres (25,941 square feet) and 38 car spaces, for 20 years, with a tenant break at year 12 and with a rent free period of 9 months. The Company is in advanced discussions with a number of interested parties for the balance of Building I, extending to 7,260 square metres (78,117 square feet). Subject to leasing this space on the terms being negotiated, the total annual rent from Building I will be approximately €3.5 million, 13% ahead of our most recent annual projection in February 2019 of €3.1 million. Central Park now comprises 88,300 square metres (950,000 square feet) of office space, with an annual contracted rent of €28.6 million including the new leases signed and lettings with terms agreed in Building I, which will bring the eight office buildings within the park to full occupancy. Sale process On 15 April 2019, the Company's Board announced that, following a comprehensive and carefully considered review of the strategic options to maximise value for its shareholders, a decision to immediately initiate a process for the sale of the Company or its portfolio of assets had been taken. Further announcements related to the sale process will be made as and when appropriate. Gary Kennedy, Chairman of Green REIT plc, commented : 'The leasing success achieved to date in 2019 demonstrates the high quality of our portfolio and the very supportive backdrop of the market, which in quarter one of 2019 witnessed a new record level of take-up in the Dublin office market. Combined with the sustained low interest rate environment, the operating environment remains strong across both the occupier and capital markets. 'Our contracted annual rent is now up to €79.4 million, or €83.3 million when lettings from lease deals with terms agreed are included, representing an increase of 10% on the last reported contracted annual rent at 31 December 2018 of €75.5 million. New lettings in the period were 7% ahead of the ERV on a like-for-like basis, a further illustration of the favourable market conditions in which the Company operates. We are pleased with how the sale process announced by the Board in April is progressing and the level of interest expressed to date. About Green REIT plc REIT ') and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance. Please visit www.greenreitplc.com. This announcement contains inside information. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Green REIT is Niall O'Buachalla, Company Secretary. The date and time of this announcement is the same as the date and time it has been communicated to the media. Responsibility statement The directors of Green REIT accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case) the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. NEW LEASES SINCE 31 DECEMBER 2018 Tenant Status (on 24 June 2019) Property Lettable Area (Sq Ft) Annual Rent (€m) Confidential Letting discussions advanced Building I Central Park (Ground to 5th floors) 78,117 Genesis Aircraft Services Signed Building I Central Park (Floors 6 & 7) 25,941 Total - Building I Central Park 104,058 3.5 WeWork Signed George's Quay House, Dublin 2 17,139 1.0 Confidential Terms agreed George's Quay Plaza, Dublin 2 8,413 0.5 Confidential Terms agreed George's Court, Dublin 2 4,959 0.3 Total - George's Quay Estate 30,511 1.8 Kuehne+Nagel (Extension to unit D2) Signed Horizon Logistics Park, Dublin Airport 80,000 0.7 Vortex Aviation Signed Horizon Logistics Park, Dublin Airport 44,747 0.4 Total - Horizon Logistics Park 124,747 1.1 Confidential Terms agreed Retail Space, One Molesworth Street, Dublin 2 8,400 0.5 Polonez (shop) Terms agreed Arena Centre, Tallaght, Dublin 24 5,106 0.1 Total - New Leases 272,822 7.0 RENT REVIEWS/RENEGOTIATIONS COMPLETED SINCE 31 DECEMBER 2018 Tenant Status Property Lettable Area (Sq Ft) Previous Annual Rent (€m) New Annual Rent (€m) Maldron Hotel Signed Arena Centre, Tallaght, Dublin 24 87,436 0.3 0.6 Allied World Assurance Signed George's Quay Plaza, Dublin 2 7,567 0.2 0.4 Savills Signed 33 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2 20,195 0.4 0.5 Total - rent reviews/regears 115,198 0.9 1.5 DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURE UPDATE Property Use Lettable Area (Sq Ft) Delivery Total Cost (€m)* Capex to Complete (€m)** 1. Completed since 31 December 2018 Building I, Central Park Office 104,058 Complete 32.5 4.6 Units D6, Horizon Logistics Park Logistics 24,000 Complete 3.3 0.7 Units D7, Horizon Logistics Park Logistics 34,000 Complete 4.2 1.2 Total - completed since 31 December 2018 162,058 6.4 2. Commenced since 31 December 2018 Unit D9 (Bunzl), Horizon Logistics Park Logistics 115,000 Q1 2020 13.1 8.0 Unit D2 Extension (Kuehne+Nagel), Horizon Logistics Park Logistics 80,000 Q1 2020 7.0 5.2 Total - commenced since 31 December 2018 195,000 13.2 3. Buildings completed in prior periods 8.1 TOTAL 27.7 * Estimate as at 24 June 2019 ** Estimate of costs to complete at 24 June 2019

