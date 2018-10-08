Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Green Reit PLC    GN1   IE00BBR67J55

GREEN REIT PLC (GN1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/08 09:40:57 am
1.527 EUR   -0.20%
03:28aGREEN REIT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
10/05GREEN REIT : Main Securities Market Notice
PU
10/01GREEN REIT : Holding(s) in Company
PU
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Green Reit : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 03:28am EDT
RNS Number : 1458D
Green REIT PLC
08 October 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

GREEN PROPERTY REIT VENTURES DAC

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA OF STEPHEN VERNON (NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR) AND PAT GUNNE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE)

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

GREEN REIT PLC

b)

LEI

635400ZOZUJFFW3NBD24

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE €0.10 EACH IN GREEN REIT PLC

ISIN: IE00BBR67J55

b)

Nature of the transaction

ALLOCATION OF ORDINARY SHARES PURSUANT TO THE TERMS OF THE INVESTMENT MANAGER AGREEMENT

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

5,114,736

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-10-05

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE OF A TRADING VENUE


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DSHMABMTMBBMBTP
Copyright © 1997-2018 Q4 Inc.and our data suppliers.Data delayed by 15-20 min.See Terms of use

Disclaimer

Green REIT plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREEN REIT PLC
03:28aGREEN REIT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
10/05GREEN REIT : Main Securities Market Notice
PU
10/01GREEN REIT : Holding(s) in Company
PU
10/01GREEN REIT PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/26GREEN REIT : Holding(s) in Company
PU
09/25GREEN REIT PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/18GREEN REIT : Dividend Declaration
PU
09/18GREEN REIT : Preliminary Results to 30th June 2018
PU
09/18GREEN REIT PLC : Annual results
CO
09/13GREEN REIT PLC : annual earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Green REIT Plc reports FY results 
08/29Diversify Your Income With Irish REITs 
02/20Green Reit Plc Shs 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/20Green REIT Plc reports 1H results 
2017Green REIT's (GREEF) CEO Pat Gunne on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 80,7 M
EBIT 2019 58,8 M
Net income 2019 132 M
Debt 2019 248 M
Yield 2019 4,16%
P/E ratio 2019 10,54
P/E ratio 2020 21,64
EV / Sales 2019 16,3x
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
Capitalization 1 072 M
Chart GREEN REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Green Reit PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,75 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pat Gunne Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Paul Gary Kennedy Non-Executive Chairman
Niall OBuachalla Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jerome Joseph Kennedy Senior Independent Director
Stephen John Roland Vernon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN REIT PLC0.66%1 201
EQUINIX INC-7.92%33 180
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-3.61%23 566
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%19 129
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.07%16 550
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-9.95%13 393
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.