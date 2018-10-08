Green Reit : Director/PDMR Shareholding

|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
GREEN PROPERTY REIT VENTURES DAC
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PCA OF STEPHEN VERNON (NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR) AND PAT GUNNE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE)
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
GREEN REIT PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400ZOZUJFFW3NBD24
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
ORDINARY SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE €0.10 EACH IN GREEN REIT PLC
ISIN: IE00BBR67J55
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
ALLOCATION OF ORDINARY SHARES PURSUANT TO THE TERMS OF THE INVESTMENT MANAGER AGREEMENT
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
N/A
|
5,114,736
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-10-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
OUTSIDE OF A TRADING VENUE