Green Reit PLC    GN1   IE00BBR67J55

GREEN REIT PLC (GN1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/26 10:10:48 am
1.555 EUR   +0.32%
09:46aGREEN REIT : Holding(s) in Company
PU
09/18GREEN REIT : Dividend Declaration
PU
09/18GREEN REIT : Preliminary Results to 30th June 2018
PU
OFFRE

Green Reit : Holding(s) in Company

09/26/2018 | 09:46am CEST
RNS Number : 9278B
Green REIT PLC
25 September 2018

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Green REIT Plc

2. Reason for the notification(please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name:

Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Wilmington, U.S.A.

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v:

AIB Bank, Dublin

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., London

Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

18 September 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified:

19 September 2018

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Below 4%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.91%

0%

3.91%

694,354,902

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.95%

0%

4.95%

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

IE00BBR67J55

27,171,084

3.91%

SUBTOTAL A

27,171,084

3.91%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.2

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please tick the applicable box):

[X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[ ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S.A. on 19 September 2018.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
END
HOLKELFLVKFLBBX
Data delayed by 15-20 min.

Disclaimer

Green REIT plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:45:02 UTC
