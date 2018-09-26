Green Reit : Holding(s) in Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Green REIT Plc
2. Reason for the notification(please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Wilmington, U.S.A.
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v:
AIB Bank, Dublin
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., London
Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
18 September 2018
6. Date on which issuer notified:
19 September 2018
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
Below 4%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.91%
0%
3.91%
694,354,902
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.95%
0%
4.95%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
IE00BBR67J55
27,171,084
3.91%
SUBTOTAL A
27,171,084
3.91%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please tick the applicable box):
[X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[ ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:
Done at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S.A. on 19 September 2018.
