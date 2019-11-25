Log in
GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORPORATION

GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(GRCC)
Green Rise Capital Corporation Announces Stock Option Grant

11/25/2019

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - Green Rise Capital Corporation (TSXV: GRCC.P) ("Green Rise" or the "Company")  announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to directors and officers of the Company to purchase an aggregate 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share which expire on November 25, 2024.

Following this stock option grant, the Company has a total of 500,000 stock options outstanding representing approximately 0.8% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GREEN RISE

Green Rise is a grower of fresh produce with a producing, 51-acre greenhouse on its 81-acre farm located in Leamington, Ontario. Poised to be the "best-in-class" contract grower of fresh produce, the Company takes pride in providing high-quality, consistent and reliable product to meet the growing consumer demand for locally grown fresh produce. By leveraging innovative growing solutions and embracing technology, Green Rise seeks to optimize its operations to generate improved product quality and shelf life, expand profit margins, and provide investors with meaningful and growing returns.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Green Rise
Vincent Narang, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416-294-2881
E-mail: vnarang@greenrisecapital.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Transaction and associated transactions, including statements regarding the terms and conditions of the Transaction and associated transactions. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Green Rise undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Green Rise undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Green Rise and Bull Market, or their respective financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50078


© Newsfilecorp 2019
