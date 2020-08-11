Log in
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Implements Impactful Biosolar Approach with Next-Gen Solar Greenhouses

08/11/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Malibu, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2020) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, is pleased to announce that it is entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/61467_d974c5390420c912_001full.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/61467_d974c5390420c912_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/61467_d974c5390420c912_002full.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/61467_d974c5390420c912_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/61467_d974c5390420c912_003.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/61467_d974c5390420c912_003full.jpg

Roofs with vegetation are widely believed to extend roof life, conserve energy, and reduce stormwater runoff and air pollution; new studies show they can also boost the performance of solar panels. Plants reduce a roof's contribution to the urban heat-island effect by lowering the surrounding air temperature through evaporation; this cooling can also make photovoltaic panels perform more efficiently. Plants also reduce airborne pollutants and dust particles, allowing the panels to absorb more sunlight.

GSFI CEO Madeline Cammarata comments, "In the last few years, rooftop gardening has been growing exponentially. The opportunity and necessity to grow crops on rooftops and inside tall building allows for an efficient use of the limited space found in cities and we have the infrastructure in place to begin cultivating these structures alongside and even within a select group of our current projects."

She continues, "We are confident that a new generation of organic super-sized food products grown locally under strict fully climatized conditions, will provide the next generation of urban cuisine, not to mention a supply source for community minded stores like Whole Foods, Target and local markets."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/61467_d974c5390420c912_004.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/61467_d974c5390420c912_004full.jpg

"Now we have the ability to significantly impact the communities we serve with the opportunity for multiple streams of income from each project, from providing electricity for the public utilities, to growing fresh fruits and vegetables for the local restaurants. Growing season is 24 -7/365 in our climate controlled roof top greenhouses powered by solar arrays, and with dual-benefit: storing power during the day for use at night, and utilizing excess power to sell back to communities as an energy source."

Green Stream has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdhL_YhoAV8

Cammarata adds, "We are dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through our innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, Green Stream is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space."

Shareholders-visit greenrainsolar.com. where you can view Green Stream's news, filings and a live Level 2 quote, along with other company information.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/61467_d974c5390420c912_005.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/61467_d974c5390420c912_005full.jpg

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:

TEN ASSOCIATES, LLC/ TOM NELSON AT: 480-326-8577

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61467


© Newsfilecorp 2020
