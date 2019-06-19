Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Announces Alex Yemenidjian Joins Board of Directors

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of the retail chains Rise™ and Essence, today announced that Alex Yemenidjian has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Yemenidjian has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Armenco Holdings, LLC, a private investment company, since January 2005, and co-founded Integral Associates, recently acquired by GTI.



Mr. Yemenidjian served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Inc. from July 2009 to September 2015. He also served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of MetroGoldwyn-Mayer Inc. from April 1999 to April 2005 and was a director from November 1997 to April 2005. Mr. Yemenidjian was director of MGM Resorts International, Inc. (“MGM”) (formerly MGM Grand, Inc. and MGM Mirage Resorts, Inc.) from 1989 to 2005 and was its president from 1995 to 1999. He also served MGM in other capacities, including as Chief Operating Officer from 1995 until 1999 and as Chief Financial Officer from 1994 to 1998. He served as an executive of Tracinda Corporation, the majority owner of both Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. and MGM, from 1990 to 1997 and again during 1999.

Mr. Yemenidjian is a trustee of mutual funds Baron Investment Funds Trust and Baron Select Funds, is lead director and chairman of the compensation committee of Guess?, Inc., a worldwide retailer of contemporary apparel, and until March 2018, when it was sold, was a director and chairman of the audit committee of Regal Entertainment Group, a motion picture exhibition company.

“Alex’s insight into how to navigate complex, highly regulated businesses along with his governance background are incredible assets for GTI,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “His decades-long business, entrepreneurial and leadership experience adds tremendous shareholder value and the team is thrilled to have him join the board.”

As part of his civic and charitable activities, Mr. Yemenidjian serves on the board of USC Marshall School of Business Board of Leaders, was Co-Chair of Imagine the Arts Campaign of California State University, Northridge, served as Director of the Lincy Foundation, served as Trustee of the American Film Institute, and served as Chairman of the United Armenian Fund. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting from California State University, Northridge, a Master’s degree in Business Taxation from the University of Southern California, and was Adjunct Professor of Taxation at the University of Southern California Graduate School of Business.

“I am honored to join the board of directors of GTI, whose management team I consider to be the very best in the cannabis industry,” said Mr. Yemenidjian. “I deeply respect GTI’s values, vision and community commitment, and I am thrilled to be part of GTI during this exciting period of explosive growth for the company.”

Mr. Yemenidjian joins the following non-executive GTI directors on the board:

Wendy Berger, Principal, WBS Equities, LLC., which specializes in ground-up construction, renovation, development, sale lease back transactions and acquisitions.

William Gruver, Former Chief Administrative Officer of the Equities Division of Goldman Sachs, decorated Navy Veteran and experienced Audit Committee chair.

Wes Moore, CEO of Robinhood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization, and decorated Army combat veteran.

Glen Senk, Former CEO and board director for Urban Outfitters and director of Aritzia, Boden, Kendra Scott and Opening Ceremony.



About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national chains of retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 89 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,100 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

