Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Green Thumb Industries Inc.    GTII   CA39342L1085

GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.

(GTII)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler to Present at the Canaccord Genuity U.S. Cannabis Symposium on October 3, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 07:01am EDT

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced that GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Canaccord Genuity U.S. Cannabis Symposium in Toronto on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 95 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,200 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business.  More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Media Contact: Investor Contact:
Linda Marsicano   Jennifer Dooley
VP, Corporate CommunicationsChief Strategy Officer
lmarsicano@gtigrows.comInvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
773-354-2004310-622-8257

Source: Green Thumb Industries

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC
07:01aGreen Thumb Industries (GTI) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler t..
GL
09/16GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES : to Open Rise Hermitage, the Seventh Rise Cannabis Store..
AQ
09/13Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Open Rise Hermitage, the Seventh Rise™ ..
GL
09/05Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Announces Conference Participation for September..
GL
08/28Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Triples Revenue to $44.7 Million and Reports $5...
GL
08/27GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES : Closes Transaction to Acquire Highly Coveted Vertically..
AQ
08/27Green Thumb Industries Launches Illinois Pro Bono Cannabis License Applicatio..
GL
08/26GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES : Wins Ohio Cultivation License
AQ
08/26Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Closes Transaction to Acquire Highly Coveted Ver..
GL
08/23Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Wins Ohio Cultivation License
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 213 M
EBIT 2019 -33,2 M
Net income 2019 -49,4 M
Debt 2019 18,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -24,0x
P/E ratio 2020 119x
EV / Sales2019 8,44x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
Capitalization 1 777 M
Chart GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Green Thumb Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 24,77  $
Last Close Price 8,16  $
Spread / Highest target 292%
Spread / Average Target 204%
Spread / Lowest Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Kovler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Georgiadis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Wendy Berger Independent Director
Glen Todd Senk Independent Director
Westley Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.3.84%1 779
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.35%341 455
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.19.33%248 942
MERCK AND COMPANY10.17%215 532
NOVARTIS16.49%198 779
PFIZER-17.69%198 731
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group