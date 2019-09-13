Log in
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC

GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC

(GTII)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Open Rise Hermitage, the Seventh Rise™ Cannabis Store in Pennsylvania, on September 19

0
09/13/2019 | 07:01am EDT

CHICAGO and HERMITAGE, Pa., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced it will open Rise Hermitage, the  seventh Rise™ retail location in Pennsylvania, on September 19.

Rise Hermitage will host an open house for the community on September 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The open house will be held before cannabis products are on site so all are welcome to attend and meet the Rise™ team, including the General Manager and Pennsylvania Market President.

“We’re honored to open the seventh Rise™ store in Pennsylvania and to be the first to provide cannabis to people throughout Mercer County,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “With 32 stores now open across the country, we look forward to expanding our footprint in Pennsylvania while being an active member of the Hermitage community.”  

Rise™ currently has locations in Erie, Steelton, Carlisle, York, Latrobe and Mechanicsburg. GTI entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and has a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its branded products including Rythm.

“Rise and GTI are experienced cannabis operators and we’re thrilled a local dispensary will be available for patients with qualifying conditions,” said President of the Hermitage Board of Commissioners Bill Moder. “With the company’s emphasis on strict compliance and its commitment to the community, we’re excited to welcome them into the area where they can reach even more patients through their high-quality branded products.”

As of August 2019, over 180,000 patients have been registered for the state’s medical marijuana program, with 3,000 people receiving certification after anxiety disorders were added to the qualifying conditions list. The state currently has a robust list of 23 qualifying conditions, including opioid use disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and severe chronic pain. More information about the Pennsylvania medical marijuana program can be found at www.health.pa.gov.

Rise Hermitage is located at 2880 E. State Street in Hermitage. Hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 95 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,200 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business.  More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of GTI with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the future direction and business objectives of GTI.  The forward‐looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances and expectations relating to general economic and market conditions. Any forward‐looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, GTI does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward‐looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in GTI’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the risk factors set out in GTI’s annual information form dated July 10, 2018.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy
of this release.

Investor Contact: 
Jennifer Dooley 
Chief Strategy Officer 
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257                                           		Media Contact
Linda Marsicano
VP, Corporate Communications
lmarsicano@gtigrows.com
773-354-2004

Source: Green Thumb Industries

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
