Greenbriar Capital Corp Reaches Commercial Agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority

"Greenbriar Capital Corp ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) on a 25-year Power Purchase and Operating Agreement (PPOA) for the development, construction, and operation of the 80MW to 160MW AC Montalva solar project. The Montalva PPOA now moves on to final approval by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) and the Puerto Rico Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB). This process is expected to last 4-5 weeks. We are very pleased with this outcome and are eager and ready to get started on building this great and long-overdue project that will help transform the Island's energy sector and bring about great savings to the people of Puerto Rico. Once built to full capacity, the Montalva solar project will become the largest solar energy facilities in the whole Caribbean region."



Greenbriar is proudly working together with CMEC of Beijing to design, build and construct this CDN $200 Million facility. CMEC is part of the USD $40 Billion Sinomach Group of Companies, and is world renown in building large scale high quality energy projects.

