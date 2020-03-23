Log in
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP.

(GRB)
Greenbriar Capital Corp. to Participate in Grit Capital's #ESG Investor Webcast Live on March 25th, 2020

03/23/2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2020) - Greenbriar Capital Corp (TSXV: GRB) (OTC: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar"), is pleased to announce that Jeff Ciachurski, CEO & Director, will present live at Grit Capital's #ESG Investor Webcast Live on March 25th, 2020 at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT.

DATE: March 25th, 2020
TIME: 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT
FORMAT: Live 10 minutes presentation & 5 minutes Q&A session
LINK: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2219187/A56D3D8FEA459BB0F66306AFABE17792

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Greenbriar is also very pleased to announce the execution of a new USD $195 Million project financing mandate with Voya Investment Management, LLC ("Voya") for the Company's 80 to 160 MW AC Montalva Solar Project ("Montalva Project"). This project financing takes place at the project level and does not involve any dilution of the Company's shares. Voya is a USD $550 Billion Fund Manager.

About Grit Capital

Grit Capital is a world class investor relations firm that showcases its clients to its over 150,000 followers on social media as well as traditional targeted meetings, events, conferences and international roadshows both online and in person. Grit covers the most innovative redemptive and disruptive technologies in the world. Grit is co-headed by both an award winning small cap portfolio manager and veteran investment banker.

Follow Grit Capital on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/stories/gritcap/
Or
https://www.gritcapital.ca

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value. Management and advisors of Greenbriar have closed over $80 Billion of renewable energy project transactions since 2003.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski
Chief Executive Officer and Director

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53680


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey J. Ciachurski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clifford M. Webb President & Director
Daniel James Kunz Chairman
Anthony Balic Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
J. Michael Boyd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP.9.84%11
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.68%35 812
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.65%33 832
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.78%28 134
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.97%25 620
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-13.47%24 370
