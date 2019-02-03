RealBlock goes live with Title Security and Landmark Title for Secure Wire Communications

Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2019) - Greenbriar Capital Corp (TSXV: GRB) subsidiary RealBlock Limited, announces today that the RealBloq.io platform is now live and collecting revenue from branches of Title Security and Landmark Title. Rollout to additional branches will occur over the coming weeks and many additional title companies are in negotiations to come online in short order. RealBlock provides a secure platform to communicate wire instructions with real estate buyers, sellers, and other designated stakeholders during the closing process. RealBlock is setting a goal of 60,000 transactions per month (USD $14 Million) annualized by Feb. 2020. This goal will not be linear, but rather weighted towards the 12-month period. We will provide guidance updates accordingly on this forecast.

Tommy Sullivan, CEO of Title Security states: "Our escrow officers are very excited about the technology. As wire fraud incidents continue to escalate, the need to secure the exchange of documents and communications between buyers, sellers, and others involved in real estate transactions are more crucial than ever. It's often the biggest financial transaction of their lives, and we want to do everything we can to ensure it works as it should. RealBloq is the new standard of care in the title industry."

For more information see ltaz.com, realbloq.io, and greenbriarcapitalcorp.com.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate, real estate blockchain, artificial intelligence and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

949.903.5906

The Toronto Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42621