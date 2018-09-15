Greenbrier : Exhibits at InnoTrans 2018

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX), a leading global supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad industry, will exhibit at InnoTrans 2018, the world's leading transport technology trade show. InnoTrans will attract more than 137,000 visitors from 60 countries to Berlin, Germany from September 18-21, 2018.

Greenbrier builds new railroad freight wagons for rail transport markets worldwide including North and South America, the Middle East/GCC region and Europe. Greenbrier manufactures new wagons at facilities in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Poland, Romania and Turkey. Greenbrier provides freight wagon repair and aftermarket services in the U.S., Brazil and Europe and operates an aftermarket railcar support program in Saudi Arabia.

Greenbrier invites InnoTrans visitors to meet with company representatives from various global locations to learn more about its products and services. Greenbrier will host a display at Hall 3.2, Booth 304 and the outdoor display of rolling stock will feature Greenbrier's car carrier type–Laaers, an ammonia LPG tank wagon, the Mercitalia Shimmns wagon for steel coils, and the mineral oil tank wagon Zacns 99.5 m3.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier—headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon—is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the GCC. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 8,500 railcars and performs management services for 368,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

