Greenbrier : Reports First Quarter Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2018. First Quarter Highlights Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $18 .0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, on revenue of $604.5 million .

Diversified orders for 5,400 railcars were received during the quarter, valued at $560 million . Book-to-bill of 1.2x for the quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill over 1.0x.

. Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on February 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of January 30, 2019 .

per share, payable on to shareholders of record as of . Board extends share repurchase program two years until March 2021 and increases authorization to $100 million . William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, 'Greenbrier's performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 exceeded expectations and demonstrates the ability of our people to execute the Company's business plan. Order activity was strong in the first quarter and comprised of a broad range of railcar types including double-stack intermodal units, tank cars and heavy-duty flat cars. Importantly, 20% of all new railcar orders were received from markets outside North America. We are confident in achieving our guidance for the year with approximately 90% of Greenbrier's fiscal 2019 production plan now booked with firm orders.' Furman concluded, 'Greenbrier continues to see opportunities internationally, and expects international growth to continue from Europeand Brazilas the year progresses, with activity in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Eurasia growing over time. A thoughtful approach to capital deployment emphasizes growth at scale designed to both reinforce the Company's position in core North American markets and expand in international railcar markets. Developing a pipeline of talent to strengthen Greenbrier's workforce is another key strategic objective in fiscal 2019. Greenbrier will continue to invest in its business and people, a strategic approach that serves the Company, our shareholders and our employees well.' Business Outlook With 90% of fiscal 2019 production in backlog, and based on current business trends, Greenbrier affirms: Deliveries will be approximately 24,000 - 26,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion ( Brazil ) which will account for approximately 2,000 units

Diluted EPS will be $4.20 - $4.40 As noted in the 'Safe Harbor' statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance. Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms. Financial Summary Q1 FY19 Q4 FY18 Sequential Comparison - Main Drivers Revenue $604.5M $689.2M Down 12.3% primarily due to lower volume of deliveries

including the timing of syndications Gross margin 12.0% 15.4% Down primarily due to product mix Selling and administrative expense $50.4M $51.3M Down modestly due to lower employee related costs Gain on disposition of equipment $14.4M $4.6M Continued rebalancing of lease portfolio Adjusted EBITDA $57.6M $75.3M Lower operating earnings Effective tax rate 28.5% 20.1% Reflects foreign discrete items and a change in the

transition tax adjustment from the 2017 Tax Act. Segment Summary Q1 FY19 Q4 FY18 Sequential Comparison - Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $471.8M $571.2M Down 17.4% due to lower volume of deliveries Gross margin 11.4% 14.3% Down primarily due to product mix Operating margin (1) 7.8% 10.9% Deliveries (2) 4,200 5,600 Wheels, Repair & Parts Revenue $108.5M $85.8M Up 26.5% primarily attributable to return of Repair locations Gross margin 7.0% 7.6% Down due to repair volume inefficiencies Operating margin (1) 3.0% 4.3% Leasing & Services Revenue $24.2M $32.2M Down 24.8% due to lower volume of externally sourced

railcar syndications Gross margin 45.4% 54.9% Down primarily due to increased railcar transportation costs Operating margin (1) (3) 72.4% 54.2% Reflects higher level of gains on disposition of equipment due

to rebalancing of lease portfolio Lease fleet utilization 94.9% 94.4% (1) See supplemental segment information on page 9 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins. (3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin. Conference Call Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its first quarter 2019 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website. Teleconference details are as follows: January 9, 2019

8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time

Phone: 1-630-395-0143, Password: 'Greenbrier'

Real-time Audio Access: ('Newsroom' at http://www.gbrx.com) Please access the site 10 minutes prior to the start time. About Greenbrier Greenbrier-headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon-is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romaniaand Turkeythat serves customers across Europeand in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazilthrough two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North Americathrough our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 9,600 railcars and performs management services for 358,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com. 'SAFE HARBOR' STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words such as 'affirms,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'forecast,' 'potential,' 'goal,' 'contemplates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'hopes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'strategy,' 'could,' 'would,' 'should,' 'likely,' 'will,' 'may,' 'can,' 'designed to,' 'future,' 'foreseeable future' and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, reported backlog and awards that are not indicative of Greenbrier's financial results; uncertainty or changes in the credit markets and financial services industry; high levels of indebtedness and compliance with the terms of Greenbrier's indebtedness; write-downs of goodwill, intangibles and other assets in future periods; sufficient availability of borrowing capacity; fluctuations in demand for newly manufactured railcars or failure to obtain orders as anticipated in developing forecasts; loss of one or more significant customers; customer payment defaults or related issues; policies and priorities of the federal government regarding international trade, taxation and infrastructure; sovereign risk to contracts, exchange rates or property rights; actual future costs and the availability of materials and a trained workforce; failure to design or manufacture new products or technologies or to achieve certification or market acceptance of new products or technologies; steel or specialty component price fluctuations and availability and scrap surcharges; changes in product mix and the mix between segments; labor disputes, energy shortages or operating difficulties that might disrupt manufacturing operations or the flow of cargo; production difficulties and product delivery delays as a result of, among other matters, costs or inefficiencies associated with expansion, start-up, or changing of production lines or changes in production rates, changing technologies, transfer of production between facilities or non-performance of alliance partners, subcontractors or suppliers; ability to obtain suitable contracts for the sale of leased equipment and risks related to car hire and residual values; integration of current or future acquisitions and establishment of joint ventures; succession planning; discovery of defects in railcars or services resulting in increased warranty costs or litigation; physical damage or product or service liability claims that exceed Greenbrier's insurance coverage; train derailments or other accidents or claims that could subject Greenbrier to legal claims; actions or inactions by various regulatory agencies including potential environmental remediation obligations or changing tank car or other railcar or railroad regulation; and issues arising from investigations of whistleblower complaints; all as may be discussed in more detail under the headings 'Risk Factors' and 'Forward Looking Statements' in Greenbrier's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, and Greenbrier's other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenbrier does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools commonly used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods. Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods. THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) November 30, 2018 August 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 February 28, 2018 November 30, 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 462,797 $ 530,655 $ 589,969 $ 586,008 $ 591,406 Restricted cash 8,872 8,819 9,204 8,875 8,839 Accounts receivable, net 306,917 348,406 322,328 321,795 315,393 Inventories 492,573 432,314 396,518 408,419 411,371 Leased railcars for syndication 233,415 130,926 158,194 168,748 130,991 Equipment on operating leases, net 317,282 322,855 302,074 258,417 274,598 Property, plant and equipment, net 461,120 457,196 424,035 429,465 426,961 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 58,682 61,414 75,884 98,009 101,529 Intangibles and other assets, net 95,958 94,668 82,030 83,308 83,819 Goodwill 77,508 78,211 70,347 69,011 67,783 $ 2,515,124 $ 2,465,464 $2,430,583 $ 2,432,055 $ 2,412,690 Liabilities and Equity Revolving notes $ 22,189 $ 27,725 $ 20,337 $ 7,990 $ 6,885 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 438,304 449,857 447,827 461,088 441,373 Deferred income taxes 30,631 31,740 36,657 41,257 69,984 Deferred revenue 108,566 105,954 102,919 85,886 120,044 Notes payable, net 487,764 436,205 437,833 559,755 558,987 Contingently redeemable noncontrolling

interest 28,449 29,768 31,135 33,046 35,209 Total equity - Greenbrier 1,257,631 1,250,101 1,225,512 1,095,447 1,032,557 Noncontrolling interest 141,590 134,114 128,363 147,586 147,651 Total equity 1,399,221 1,384,215 1,353,875 1,243,033 1,180,208 $ 2,515,124 $ 2,465,464 $2,430,583 $ 2,432,055 $ 2,412,690 THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended

November 30, 2018 2017 Revenue Manufacturing $ 471,789 $ 451,485 Wheels, Repair & Parts 108,543 78,011 Leasing & Services 24,191 30,039 604,523 559,535 Cost of revenue Manufacturing 417,805 380,850 Wheels, Repair & Parts 100,978 72,506 Leasing & Services 13,207 16,865 531,990 470,221 Margin 72,533 89,314 Selling and administrative 50,432 47,043 Net gain on disposition of equipment (14,353) (19,171) Earnings from operations 36,454 61,442 Other costs Interest and foreign exchange 4,404 7,020 Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 32,050 54,422 Income tax expense (9,135) (18,135) Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 22,915 36,287 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 467 (2,910) Net earnings 23,382 33,377 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (5,426) (7,124) Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 17,956 $ 26,253 Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.55 $ 0.90 Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.54 $ 0.83 Weighted average common shares: Basic 32,640 29,332 Diluted 33,093 32,696 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.23 THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 23,382 $ 33,377 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating

activities: Deferred income taxes (2,360) (5,865) Depreciation and amortization 20,700 18,370 Net gain on disposition of equipment (14,353) (19,171) Accretion of debt discount 1,076 1,024 Stock based compensation expense 3,194 5,939 Noncontrolling interest adjustments 3,920 (875) Other 286 477 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable, net 54,834 (35,510) Inventories (63,045) (16,311) Leased railcars for syndication (116,726) (35,541) Other (392) 6,304 Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (10,949) 16,676 Deferred revenue 3,314 (8,548) Net cash used in operating activities (97,119) (39,654) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of assets 34,497 75,060 Capital expenditures (28,677) (29,893) Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates (11,393) - Cash distribution from joint ventures 1,784 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,789) 45,167 Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less (4,840) 2,561 Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 225,000 2,138 Debt issuance costs (2,766) - Repayments of notes payable (173,453) (2,809) Investment by joint venture partner - 6,500 Cash distribution to joint venture partner (3,185) (26,900) Dividends (467) (319) Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock (4,747) (5,061) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 35,542 (23,890) Effect of exchange rate changes (2,439) (1,736) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (67,805) (20,113) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 539,474 620,358 End of period $ 471,669 $ 600,245 Balance Sheet Reconciliation Cash and cash equivalents $ 462,797 $ 591,406 Restricted cash 8,872 8,839 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above $ 471,669 $ 600,245 THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Operating Results by Quarter for 2018 are as follows: First Second Third Fourth Total Revenue Manufacturing $ 451,485 $ 511,827 $ 510,099 $ 571,175 $ 2,044,586 Wheels, Repair & Parts 78,011 88,710 94,515 85,787 347,023 Leasing & Services 30,039 28,799 36,773 32,244 127,855 559,535 629,336 641,387 689,206 2,519,464 Cost of revenue Manufacturing 380,850 429,165 427,875 489,517 1,727,407 Wheels, Repair & Parts 72,506 80,708 85,850 79,266 318,330 Leasing & Services 16,865 14,116 19,155 14,536 64,672 470,221 523,989 532,880 583,319 2,110,409 Margin 89,314 105,347 108,507 105,887 409,055 Selling and administrative expense 47,043 50,294 51,793 51,309 200,439 Net gain on disposition of equipment (19,171) (5,817) (14,825) (4,556) (44,369) Earnings from operations 61,442 60,870 71,539 59,134 252,985 Other costs Interest and foreign exchange 7,020 7,029 6,533 8,786 29,368 Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 54,422 53,841 65,006 50,348 223,617 Income tax benefit (expense) (18,135) 11,301 (15,944) (10,115) (32,893) Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 36,287 65,142 49,062 40,233 190,724 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (2,910) 147 (12,823) (3,075) (18,661) Net earnings 33,377 65,289 36,239 37,158 172,063 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,124) (3,647) (3,288) (6,223) (20,282) Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 26,253 $ 61,642 $ 32,951 $ 30,935 $ 151,781 Basic earnings per common share(1) $ 0.90 $ 2.10 $ 1.03 $ 0.95 $ 4.92 Diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.83 $ 1.91 $ 1.01 $ 0.94 $ 4.68 (1) Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share includes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes using the treasury stock method when dilutive, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities, restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes, during the periods in which they were outstanding, using the 'if converted' method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings. The 2018 Convertible notes matured on April 1, 2018. THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, unaudited) Segment Information Three months ended November 30, 2018: Revenue Earnings (loss) from operations External Intersegment Total External Intersegment Total Manufacturing $ 471,789 $ 6,201 $ 477,990 $ 36,855 $ 433 $37,288 Wheels, Repair & Parts 108,543 15,981 124,524 3,247 312 3,559 Leasing & Services 24,191 5,999 30,190 17,513 5,452 22,965 Eliminations - (28,181) (28,181) - (6,197) (6,197) Corporate - - - (21,161) - (21,161) $ 604,523 $ - $ 604,523 $ 36,454 $ - $ 36,454 Three months ended August 31, 2018: Revenue Earnings (loss) from operations External Intersegment Total External Intersegment Total Manufacturing $ 571,175 $ 33,904 $ 605,079 $ 62,312 $ 3,905 $ 66,217 Wheels, Repair & Parts 85,787 13,931 99,718 3,648 534 4,182 Leasing & Services 32,244 1,992 34,236 17,473 1,750 19,223 Eliminations - (49,827) (49,827) - (6,189) (6,189) Corporate - - - (24,299) - (24,299) $ 689,206 $ - $ 689,206 $ 59,134 $ - $ 59,134 Total assets November 30, 2018 August 31, 2018 Manufacturing $ 998,820 $ 1,020,757 Wheels, Repair & Parts 322,525 306,756 Leasing & Services 691,389 578,818 Unallocated 502,390 559,133 $ 2,515,124 $ 2,465,464 THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited) Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended November 30,

2018 August 31, 2018 Net earnings $ 23,382 $ 37,158 Interest and foreign exchange 4,404 8,786 Income tax expense 9,135 10,115 Depreciation and amortization 20,700 19,195 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,621 $ 75,254 Three Months

Ended November 30,

2018 Backlog Activity (units) Beginning backlog 27,400 Orders received (1) 5,400 Production held as Leased railcars for syndication (1,100) Production sold directly to third parties (1) (4,200) Ending backlog 27,500 Delivery Information (units) Production sold directly to third parties (1) 4,200 Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 300 Total deliveries 4,500 (1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Reconciliation of common shares outstanding, adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and adjusted

diluted earnings per share The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as

follows: Three Months Ended November 30, 2018 August 31,

2018 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1) 32,640 32,663 Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2) - - Dilutive effect of restricted stock units (3) 453 357 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 33,093 33,020 (1) Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position. (2) The dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible notes was excluded for the three months ended November 30, 2018 and August 31, 2018 as the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive. (3) Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in Weighted average diluted shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position. Three Months Ended November 30,

2018 August 31, 2018 Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 17,956 $ 30,935 Non-recurring Tax Act benefit(1) - (4,535) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 17,956 $ 26,400 Three Months Ended November 30,

2018 August 31, 2018 Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 17,956 $ 30,935 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 33,093 33,020 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.94 Non-recurring Tax Act benefit(1) - (0.14) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.80 (1) Non-recurring benefit of $4.5 million in the three months ended August 31, 2018 related to the 2017 Tax Act. SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) Attachments Original document

