Greenbrier : Reports First Quarter Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2018.
First Quarter Highlights
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $18.0 million, or $0.54per diluted share, on revenue of $604.5 million.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $57.6 million, or 9.5% of revenue.
New railcar deliveries totaled 4,500 units for the quarter.
Diversified orders for 5,400 railcars were received during the quarter, valued at $560 million. Book-to-bill of 1.2x for the quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill over 1.0x.
New railcar backlog was 27,500 units with an estimated value of $2.7 billion.
Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.25per share, payable on February 20, 2019to shareholders of record as of January 30, 2019.
Board extends share repurchase program two years until March 2021and increases authorization to $100 million.
William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, 'Greenbrier's performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 exceeded expectations and demonstrates the ability of our people to execute the Company's business plan. Order activity was strong in the first quarter and comprised of a broad range of railcar types including double-stack intermodal units, tank cars and heavy-duty flat cars. Importantly, 20% of all new railcar orders were received from markets outside North America. We are confident in achieving our guidance for the year with approximately 90% of Greenbrier's fiscal 2019 production plan now booked with firm orders.'
Furman concluded, 'Greenbrier continues to see opportunities internationally, and expects international growth to continue from Europeand Brazilas the year progresses, with activity in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Eurasia growing over time. A thoughtful approach to capital deployment emphasizes growth at scale designed to both reinforce the Company's position in core North American markets and expand in international railcar markets. Developing a pipeline of talent to strengthen Greenbrier's workforce is another key strategic objective in fiscal 2019. Greenbrier will continue to invest in its business and people, a strategic approach that serves the Company, our shareholders and our employees well.'
Business Outlook
With 90% of fiscal 2019 production in backlog, and based on current business trends, Greenbrier affirms:
Deliveries will be approximately 24,000 - 26,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil) which will account for approximately 2,000 units
Revenue will exceed $3.0 billion
Diluted EPS will be $4.20- $4.40
As noted in the 'Safe Harbor' statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance. Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.
Financial Summary
Q1 FY19
Q4 FY18
Sequential Comparison - Main Drivers
Revenue
$604.5M
$689.2M
Down 12.3% primarily due to lower volume of deliveries
including the timing of syndications
Gross margin
12.0%
15.4%
Down primarily due to product mix
Selling and
administrative expense
$50.4M
$51.3M
Down modestly due to lower employee related costs
Gain on disposition
of equipment
$14.4M
$4.6M
Continued rebalancing of lease portfolio
Adjusted EBITDA
$57.6M
$75.3M
Lower operating earnings
Effective tax rate
28.5%
20.1%
Reflects foreign discrete items and a change in the
geographic mix of earnings; Q4 includes $4.5 million
benefit related to a transition tax adjustment from the
2017 Tax Act
Earnings (loss) from
unconsolidated affiliates
$0.5M
($3.1M)
Improved performance in Brazil and dissolution of GBW
Net earnings attributable
to noncontrolling interest
$5.4M
$6.2M
Driven primarily by lower deliveries and timing of railcar
syndications at our GIMSA JV
Adjusted net earnings
attributable to
Greenbrier (1)
$18.0M
$26.4M
Lower operating earnings and higher tax rate partially
offset by higher earnings from unconsolidated affiliates
Adjusted diluted EPS (1)
$0.54
$0.80
(1)
Q1 FY19 includes no adjustments; Q4 FY18 excludes $4.5 million, or $0.14 per share, benefit related to a
transition tax adjustment from the 2017 Tax Act.
Segment Summary
Q1 FY19
Q4 FY18
Sequential Comparison - Main Drivers
Manufacturing
Revenue
$471.8M
$571.2M
Down 17.4% due to lower volume of deliveries
Gross margin
11.4%
14.3%
Down primarily due to product mix
Operating margin (1)
7.8%
10.9%
Deliveries (2)
4,200
5,600
Wheels, Repair & Parts
Revenue
$108.5M
$85.8M
Up 26.5% primarily attributable to return of Repair locations
Gross margin
7.0%
7.6%
Down due to repair volume inefficiencies
Operating margin (1)
3.0%
4.3%
Leasing & Services
Revenue
$24.2M
$32.2M
Down 24.8% due to lower volume of externally sourced
railcar syndications
Gross margin
45.4%
54.9%
Down primarily due to increased railcar transportation costs
Operating margin (1) (3)
72.4%
54.2%
Reflects higher level of gains on disposition of equipment due
to rebalancing of lease portfolio
Lease fleet utilization
94.9%
94.4%
(1)
See supplemental segment information on page 9 for additional information.
(2)
Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins.
(3)
Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.
Conference Call
Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its first quarter 2019 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website. Teleconference details are as follows:
Please access the site 10 minutes prior to the start time.
About Greenbrier
Greenbrier-headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon-is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romaniaand Turkeythat serves customers across Europeand in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazilthrough two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North Americathrough our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 9,600 railcars and performs management services for 358,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.
'SAFE HARBOR' STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words such as 'affirms,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'forecast,' 'potential,' 'goal,' 'contemplates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'hopes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'strategy,' 'could,' 'would,' 'should,' 'likely,' 'will,' 'may,' 'can,' 'designed to,' 'future,' 'foreseeable future' and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, reported backlog and awards that are not indicative of Greenbrier's financial results; uncertainty or changes in the credit markets and financial services industry; high levels of indebtedness and compliance with the terms of Greenbrier's indebtedness; write-downs of goodwill, intangibles and other assets in future periods; sufficient availability of borrowing capacity; fluctuations in demand for newly manufactured railcars or failure to obtain orders as anticipated in developing forecasts; loss of one or more significant customers; customer payment defaults or related issues; policies and priorities of the federal government regarding international trade, taxation and infrastructure; sovereign risk to contracts, exchange rates or property rights; actual future costs and the availability of materials and a trained workforce; failure to design or manufacture new products or technologies or to achieve certification or market acceptance of new products or technologies; steel or specialty component price fluctuations and availability and scrap surcharges; changes in product mix and the mix between segments; labor disputes, energy shortages or operating difficulties that might disrupt manufacturing operations or the flow of cargo; production difficulties and product delivery delays as a result of, among other matters, costs or inefficiencies associated with expansion, start-up, or changing of production lines or changes in production rates, changing technologies, transfer of production between facilities or non-performance of alliance partners, subcontractors or suppliers; ability to obtain suitable contracts for the sale of leased equipment and risks related to car hire and residual values; integration of current or future acquisitions and establishment of joint ventures; succession planning; discovery of defects in railcars or services resulting in increased warranty costs or litigation; physical damage or product or service liability claims that exceed Greenbrier's insurance coverage; train derailments or other accidents or claims that could subject Greenbrier to legal claims; actions or inactions by various regulatory agencies including potential environmental remediation obligations or changing tank car or other railcar or railroad regulation; and issues arising from investigations of whistleblower complaints; all as may be discussed in more detail under the headings 'Risk Factors' and 'Forward Looking Statements' in Greenbrier's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, and Greenbrier's other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenbrier does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools commonly used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
November 30,
2018
August 31,
2018
May 31,
2018
February 28,
2018
November 30,
2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 462,797
$ 530,655
$ 589,969
$ 586,008
$ 591,406
Restricted cash
8,872
8,819
9,204
8,875
8,839
Accounts receivable, net
306,917
348,406
322,328
321,795
315,393
Inventories
492,573
432,314
396,518
408,419
411,371
Leased railcars for syndication
233,415
130,926
158,194
168,748
130,991
Equipment on operating leases, net
317,282
322,855
302,074
258,417
274,598
Property, plant and equipment, net
461,120
457,196
424,035
429,465
426,961
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
58,682
61,414
75,884
98,009
101,529
Intangibles and other assets, net
95,958
94,668
82,030
83,308
83,819
Goodwill
77,508
78,211
70,347
69,011
67,783
$ 2,515,124
$ 2,465,464
$2,430,583
$ 2,432,055
$ 2,412,690
Liabilities and Equity
Revolving notes
$ 22,189
$ 27,725
$ 20,337
$ 7,990
$ 6,885
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
438,304
449,857
447,827
461,088
441,373
Deferred income taxes
30,631
31,740
36,657
41,257
69,984
Deferred revenue
108,566
105,954
102,919
85,886
120,044
Notes payable, net
487,764
436,205
437,833
559,755
558,987
Contingently redeemable noncontrolling
interest
28,449
29,768
31,135
33,046
35,209
Total equity - Greenbrier
1,257,631
1,250,101
1,225,512
1,095,447
1,032,557
Noncontrolling interest
141,590
134,114
128,363
147,586
147,651
Total equity
1,399,221
1,384,215
1,353,875
1,243,033
1,180,208
$ 2,515,124
$ 2,465,464
$2,430,583
$ 2,432,055
$ 2,412,690
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2018
2017
Revenue
Manufacturing
$
471,789
$ 451,485
Wheels, Repair & Parts
108,543
78,011
Leasing & Services
24,191
30,039
604,523
559,535
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
417,805
380,850
Wheels, Repair & Parts
100,978
72,506
Leasing & Services
13,207
16,865
531,990
470,221
Margin
72,533
89,314
Selling and administrative
50,432
47,043
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(14,353)
(19,171)
Earnings from operations
36,454
61,442
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
4,404
7,020
Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from
unconsolidated affiliates
32,050
54,422
Income tax expense
(9,135)
(18,135)
Earnings before earnings (loss) from
unconsolidated affiliates
22,915
36,287
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
467
(2,910)
Net earnings
23,382
33,377
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(5,426)
(7,124)
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$
17,956
$ 26,253
Basic earnings per common share:
$
0.55
$ 0.90
Diluted earnings per common share:
$
0.54
$ 0.83
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
32,640
29,332
Diluted
33,093
32,696
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.25
$ 0.23
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
23,382
$ 33,377
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating
activities:
Deferred income taxes
(2,360)
(5,865)
Depreciation and amortization
20,700
18,370
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(14,353)
(19,171)
Accretion of debt discount
1,076
1,024
Stock based compensation expense
3,194
5,939
Noncontrolling interest adjustments
3,920
(875)
Other
286
477
Decrease (increase) in assets:
Accounts receivable, net
54,834
(35,510)
Inventories
(63,045)
(16,311)
Leased railcars for syndication
(116,726)
(35,541)
Other
(392)
6,304
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(10,949)
16,676
Deferred revenue
3,314
(8,548)
Net cash used in operating activities
(97,119)
(39,654)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sales of assets
34,497
75,060
Capital expenditures
(28,677)
(29,893)
Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates
(11,393)
-
Cash distribution from joint ventures
1,784
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(3,789)
45,167
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less
(4,840)
2,561
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
225,000
2,138
Debt issuance costs
(2,766)
-
Repayments of notes payable
(173,453)
(2,809)
Investment by joint venture partner
-
6,500
Cash distribution to joint venture partner
(3,185)
(26,900)
Dividends
(467)
(319)
Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock
(4,747)
(5,061)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
35,542
(23,890)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(2,439)
(1,736)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(67,805)
(20,113)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
539,474
620,358
End of period
$
471,669
$ 600,245
Balance Sheet Reconciliation
Cash and cash equivalents
$
462,797
$ 591,406
Restricted cash
8,872
8,839
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above
$
471,669
$ 600,245
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Operating Results by Quarter for 2018 are as follows:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 451,485
$ 511,827
$ 510,099
$ 571,175
$ 2,044,586
Wheels, Repair & Parts
78,011
88,710
94,515
85,787
347,023
Leasing & Services
30,039
28,799
36,773
32,244
127,855
559,535
629,336
641,387
689,206
2,519,464
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
380,850
429,165
427,875
489,517
1,727,407
Wheels, Repair & Parts
72,506
80,708
85,850
79,266
318,330
Leasing & Services
16,865
14,116
19,155
14,536
64,672
470,221
523,989
532,880
583,319
2,110,409
Margin
89,314
105,347
108,507
105,887
409,055
Selling and administrative expense
47,043
50,294
51,793
51,309
200,439
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(19,171)
(5,817)
(14,825)
(4,556)
(44,369)
Earnings from operations
61,442
60,870
71,539
59,134
252,985
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
7,020
7,029
6,533
8,786
29,368
Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss)
from unconsolidated affiliates
54,422
53,841
65,006
50,348
223,617
Income tax benefit (expense)
(18,135)
11,301
(15,944)
(10,115)
(32,893)
Earnings before earnings (loss) from
unconsolidated affiliates
36,287
65,142
49,062
40,233
190,724
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(2,910)
147
(12,823)
(3,075)
(18,661)
Net earnings
33,377
65,289
36,239
37,158
172,063
Net earnings attributable to
noncontrolling interest
(7,124)
(3,647)
(3,288)
(6,223)
(20,282)
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 26,253
$ 61,642
$ 32,951
$ 30,935
$ 151,781
Basic earnings per common share(1)
$ 0.90
$ 2.10
$ 1.03
$ 0.95
$ 4.92
Diluted earnings per common share(1)
$ 0.83
$ 1.91
$ 1.01
$ 0.94
$ 4.68
(1)
Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share includes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes using the treasury stock method when dilutive, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities, restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes, during the periods in which they were outstanding, using the 'if converted' method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings. The 2018 Convertible notes matured on April 1, 2018.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, unaudited)
Segment Information
Three months ended November 30, 2018:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 471,789
$ 6,201
$ 477,990
$ 36,855
$ 433
$37,288
Wheels, Repair & Parts
108,543
15,981
124,524
3,247
312
3,559
Leasing & Services
24,191
5,999
30,190
17,513
5,452
22,965
Eliminations
-
(28,181)
(28,181)
-
(6,197)
(6,197)
Corporate
-
-
-
(21,161)
-
(21,161)
$ 604,523
$ -
$ 604,523
$ 36,454
$ -
$ 36,454
Three months ended August 31, 2018:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 571,175
$ 33,904
$ 605,079
$ 62,312
$ 3,905
$ 66,217
Wheels, Repair & Parts
85,787
13,931
99,718
3,648
534
4,182
Leasing & Services
32,244
1,992
34,236
17,473
1,750
19,223
Eliminations
-
(49,827)
(49,827)
-
(6,189)
(6,189)
Corporate
-
-
-
(24,299)
-
(24,299)
$ 689,206
$ -
$ 689,206
$ 59,134
$ -
$ 59,134
Total assets
November 30,
2018
August 31,
2018
Manufacturing
$ 998,820
$ 1,020,757
Wheels, Repair & Parts
322,525
306,756
Leasing & Services
691,389
578,818
Unallocated
502,390
559,133
$ 2,515,124
$ 2,465,464
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
November 30, 2018
August 31,
2018
Net earnings
$ 23,382
$ 37,158
Interest and foreign exchange
4,404
8,786
Income tax expense
9,135
10,115
Depreciation and amortization
20,700
19,195
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 57,621
$ 75,254
Three Months
Ended
November 30,
2018
Backlog Activity (units)
Beginning backlog
27,400
Orders received (1)
5,400
Production held as Leased railcars for syndication
(1,100)
Production sold directly to third parties (1)
(4,200)
Ending backlog
27,500
Delivery Information (units)
Production sold directly to third parties (1)
4,200
Sales of Leased railcars for syndication
300
Total deliveries
4,500
(1)
Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Reconciliation of common shares outstanding, adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and adjusted
diluted earnings per share
The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as
follows:
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2018
August 31, 2018
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1)
32,640
32,663
Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2)
-
-
Dilutive effect of restricted stock units (3)
453
357
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
33,093
33,020
(1)
Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.
(2)
The dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible notes was excluded for the three months ended November 30, 2018 and August 31, 2018 as the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive.
(3)
Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in Weighted average diluted shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2018
August 31,
2018
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 17,956
$ 30,935
Non-recurring Tax Act benefit(1)
-
(4,535)
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 17,956
$ 26,400
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2018
August 31,
2018
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 17,956
$ 30,935
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
33,093
33,020
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.54
$ 0.94
Non-recurring Tax Act benefit(1)
-
(0.14)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 0.54
$ 0.80
(1)
Non-recurring benefit of $4.5 million in the three months ended August 31, 2018 related to the 2017 Tax Act.
