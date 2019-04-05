|
Greenbrier : Reports Second Quarter Results
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2019.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $2.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, on revenue of $658.7 million. Quarterly results included $4.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, related to loss accruals on certain railcar contracts and facility closure costs in the railcar repair operations.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $37.4 million, or 5.7% of revenue, and included $7.6 million related to railcar contract loss accruals and facility closure costs.
- Orders for 3,800 diversified railcars were received during the quarter, valued at nearly $450 million.
- New railcar backlog as of February 28, 2019 was 26,000 units with an estimated value of $2.7 billion.
- New railcar deliveries totaled 5,100 units for the quarter.
- Board declares quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 15, 2019 to shareholders as of April 24, 2019.
William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, "Order activity, railcar deliveries and revenue generation highlighted Greenbrier's fiscal second quarter. However, our earnings performance was underwhelming, reflecting what we believe will be a single disappointing quarter. Greenbrier's fiscal second quarter was expected to be the least profitable of fiscal 2019. Planned production line changeovers temporarily reduced manufacturing efficiency in the quarter. These expected operating disruptions were compounded by the railcar contract loss accruals in Europe and Gunderson and the facility closure costs in our railcar repair network that we communicated on March 22. Greenbrier is actively addressing these performance issues. We expect to quickly resolve them."
Furman concluded, "Over the balance of fiscal 2019, Greenbrier's financial performance and profitability will significantly improve compared to the first half of fiscal 2019. As a result, revenue and delivery estimates for fiscal 2019 are unchanged and we have updated EPS guidance today to reflect the impact of the unique operating challenges in the fiscal second quarter. Greenbrier's backlog of 26,000 units valued at $2.7 billion will produce sustained railcar deliveries through fiscal 2019 and provides good visibility into fiscal 2020. Our strong balance sheet, manufacturing flexibility and product innovation position us to successfully address a dynamic market environment and continue to grow at scale. We remain confident in Greenbrier's long-term growth strategy and integrated business model."
Fiscal 2019 Business Update
With approximately 95% of fiscal 2019 production in backlog, and based on current business trends, Greenbrier believes:
- Deliveries will be approximately 24,000 – 26,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil) (which will account for approximately 2,000 units).
- Revenue will exceed $3.0 billion.
- Diluted EPS will be $3.60 - $3.80 excluding the $0.14 per share related to railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs in the fiscal second quarter.
As noted in the "Safe Harbor" statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance. Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.
Financial Summary
Q2 FY19
Q1 FY19
Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers
Revenue
$658.7M
$604.5M
Up 9.0% primarily due to increased external syndication activity and higher wheel and component volumes
Gross margin
8.2%
12.0%
Decrease driven by lower manufacturing efficiencies, including multiple line change overs, railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs
Selling and
administrative expense
$47.9M
$50.4M
Down 5.0% primarily due to lower employee related costs
Gain on disposition
of equipment
$12.1M
$14.4M
Reflects continued rebalancing of lease portfolio
Adjusted EBITDA
$37.4M
$57.6M
Lower operating earnings including the $7.6 million of closure costs and railcar contract loss accruals in Q2
Effective tax rate
25.5%
28.5%
Earnings (loss) from
unconsolidated affiliates
($0.8M)
$0.5M
Continued volatility in Brazilian operations
Net earnings attributable
to noncontrolling interest
$3.0M
$5.4M
Change primarily impacted by partner share of European losses
Net earnings attributable
to Greenbrier
$2.8M
$18.0M
Change includes $4.7 million from railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs, lower operating earnings and higher foreign exchange losses
Diluted EPS
$0.08
$0.54
Includes $0.14 per share from railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs
Segment Summary
Q2 FY19
Q1 FY19
Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers
Manufacturing
Revenue
$476.0M
$471.8M
Change primarily driven by mix shift
Gross margin
6.9%
11.4%
Decrease driven by lower manufacturing efficiencies, including multiple line change overs, and railcar contract loss accruals
Operating margin (1)
2.9%
7.8%
Primarily reflects lower gross margin
Deliveries (2)
4,500
4,200
Wheels, Repair & Parts
Revenue
$125.3M
$108.5M
Up 15.5% primarily attributable to higher wheel and component volumes
Gross margin
5.4%
7.0%
Down due to lower operating efficiencies and closure costs in Repair network
Operating margin (1)
2.3%
3.0%
Leasing & Services
Revenue
$57.4M
$24.2M
Increase driven by higher volume of externally sourced railcar syndications
Gross margin
24.4%
45.4%
Decrease primarily reflects lower margins on externally sourced railcar syndications; excluding this activity, gross margin would be 51.3%
Operating margin (1) (3)
36.7%
72.4%
Current quarter includes higher volume of externally sourced railcar syndications which have a lower gross margin
Lease fleet utilization
97.4%
94.9%
(1)
See supplemental segment information on page 10 for additional information.
(2)
Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins.
(3)
Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.
Conference Call
Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its second quarter 2019 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website.
Teleconference details are as follows:
- April 5, 2019
- 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time
- Phone: 1-630-395-0143, Password: "Greenbrier"
- Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)
Please access the site 10 minutes prior to the start time.
About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 10,600 railcars and performs management services for 372,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.
"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words such as "affirms," "anticipates," "believes," "forecast," "potential," "goal," "contemplates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "hopes," "seeks," "estimates," "strategy," "could," "would," "should," "likely," "will," "may," "can," "designed to," "future," "foreseeable future" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, reported backlog and awards that are not indicative of Greenbrier's financial results; uncertainty or changes in the credit markets and financial services industry; high levels of indebtedness and compliance with the terms of Greenbrier's indebtedness; write-downs of goodwill, intangibles and other assets in future periods; sufficient availability of borrowing capacity; fluctuations in demand for newly manufactured railcars or failure to obtain orders as anticipated in developing forecasts; loss of one or more significant customers; customer payment defaults or related issues; policies and priorities of the federal government regarding international trade, taxation and infrastructure; sovereign risk to contracts, exchange rates or property rights; actual future costs and the availability of materials and a trained workforce; failure to design or manufacture new products or technologies or to achieve certification or market acceptance of new products or technologies; steel or specialty component price fluctuations and availability and scrap surcharges; changes in product mix and the mix between segments; labor disputes, energy shortages or operating difficulties that might disrupt manufacturing operations or the flow of cargo; production difficulties and product delivery delays as a result of, among other matters, costs or inefficiencies associated with expansion, start-up, or changing of production lines or changes in production rates, changing technologies, transfer of production between facilities or non-performance of alliance partners, subcontractors or suppliers; ability to obtain suitable contracts for the sale of leased equipment and risks related to car hire and residual values; integration of current or future acquisitions and establishment of joint ventures; succession planning; discovery of defects in railcars or services resulting in increased warranty costs or litigation; physical damage or product or service liability claims that exceed Greenbrier's insurance coverage; train derailments or other accidents or claims that could subject Greenbrier to legal claims; actions or inactions by various regulatory agencies including potential environmental remediation obligations or changing tank car or other railcar or railroad regulation; and issues arising from investigations of whistleblower complaints; all as may be discussed in more detail under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in Greenbrier's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, Greenbrier's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2018, and Greenbrier's other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenbrier does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier, Adjusted diluted EPS and Diluted earnings per share range excluding railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools commonly used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. Diluted earnings per share range excluding railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs exclude railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs. We believe these assist in comparing our performance across reporting periods.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
February 28,
2019
November 30,
2018
August 31,
2018
May 31,
2018
February 28,
2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 341,500
$ 462,797
$ 530,655
$ 589,969
$ 586,008
Restricted cash
21,584
8,872
8,819
9,204
8,875
Accounts receivable, net
335,732
306,917
348,406
322,328
321,795
Inventories
574,146
492,573
432,314
396,518
408,419
Leased railcars for syndication
163,472
233,415
130,926
158,194
168,748
Equipment on operating leases, net
381,336
317,282
322,855
302,074
258,417
Property, plant and equipment, net
472,739
461,120
457,196
424,035
429,465
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
58,685
58,682
61,414
75,884
98,009
Intangibles and other assets, net
101,284
95,958
94,668
82,030
83,308
Goodwill
82,743
77,508
78,211
70,347
69,011
$ 2,533,221
$ 2,515,124
$ 2,465,464
$ 2,430,583
$ 2,432,055
Liabilities and Equity
Revolving notes
$ 22,323
$ 22,189
$ 27,725
$ 20,337
$ 7,990
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
474,863
438,304
449,857
447,827
461,088
Deferred income taxes
29,481
30,631
31,740
36,657
41,257
Deferred revenue
91,533
108,566
105,954
102,919
85,886
Notes payable, net
486,107
487,764
436,205
437,833
559,755
Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest
25,637
28,449
29,768
31,135
33,046
Total equity - Greenbrier
1,257,818
1,257,631
1,250,101
1,225,512
1,095,447
Noncontrolling interest
145,459
141,590
134,114
128,363
147,586
Total equity
1,403,277
1,399,221
1,384,215
1,353,875
1,243,033
$ 2,533,221
$ 2,515,124
$ 2,465,464
$ 2,430,583
$ 2,432,055
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
February 28,
Six Months Ended
February 28,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 476,019
$ 511,827
$ 947,808
$ 963,312
Wheels, Repair & Parts
125,278
88,710
233,821
166,721
Leasing & Services
57,374
28,799
81,565
58,838
658,671
629,336
1,263,194
1,188,871
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
442,996
429,165
860,801
810,015
Wheels, Repair & Parts
118,455
80,708
219,433
153,214
Leasing & Services
43,376
14,116
56,583
30,981
604,827
523,989
1,136,817
994,210
Margin
53,844
105,347
126,377
194,661
Selling and administrative expense
47,892
50,294
98,324
97,337
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(12,102)
(5,817)
(26,455)
(24,988)
Earnings from operations
18,054
60,870
54,508
122,312
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
9,237
7,029
13,641
14,049
Earnings before income taxes and earnings (loss) from
unconsolidated affiliates
8,817
53,841
40,867
108,263
Income tax benefit (expense)
(2,248)
11,301
(11,383)
(6,834)
Earnings before earnings (loss) from
unconsolidated affiliates
6,569
65,142
29,484
101,429
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(786)
147
(319)
(2,763)
Net earnings
5,783
65,289
29,165
98,666
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(3,018)
(3,647)
(8,444)
(10,771)
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 2,765
$ 61,642
$ 20,721
$ 87,895
Basic earnings per common share:
$ 0.08
$ 2.10
$ 0.63
$ 3.00
Diluted earnings per common share:
$ 0.08
$ 1.91
$ 0.63
$ 2.74
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
32,628
29,355
32,634
29,343
Diluted
33,206
32,711
33,149
32,703
Dividends declared per common share
$ 0.25
$ 0.23
$ 0.50
$ 0.46
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands, unaudited)
Six Months Ended
February 28,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net earnings
$
29,165
$
98,666
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash
used in operating activities:
Deferred income taxes
(3,405)
(35,080)
Depreciation and amortization
40,815
36,454
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(26,455)
(24,988)
Accretion of debt discount
2,165
2,060
Stock based compensation expense
7,311
12,574
Noncontrolling interest adjustments
5,306
(2,555)
Other
1,809
958
Decrease (increase) in assets:
Accounts receivable, net
23,298
(25,681)
Inventories
(154,388)
(10,211)
Leased railcars for syndication
(76,386)
(74,129)
Other
(11,274)
10,434
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
28,458
46,434
Deferred revenue
(13,041)
(42,589)
Net cash used in operating activities
(146,622)
(7,653)
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sales of assets
63,879
105,142
Capital expenditures
(98,176)
(53,503)
Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates
(11,393)
(17,739)
Other
1,986
1,207
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(43,704)
35,107
Cash flows from financing activities
Net changes in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less
(6,007)
3,666
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
225,000
13,929
Repayments of notes payable
(176,641)
(16,056)
Investment by joint venture partner
-
6,500
Debt issuance costs
(2,770)
-
Dividends
(16,651)
(13,546)
Cash distribution to joint venture partner
(5,058)
(41,758)
Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock
(4,762)
(5,199)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
13,111
(52,464)
Effect of exchange rate changes
825
(465)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(176,390)
(25,475)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
539,474
620,358
End of period
$
363,084
$
594,883
Balance Sheet Reconciliation
Cash and cash equivalents
$
341,500
$
586,008
Restricted cash
21,584
8,875
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above
$
363,084
$
594,883
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Operating Results by Quarter for 2019 are as follows:
First
Second
Total
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 471,789
$ 476,019
$ 947,808
Wheels, Repair & Parts
108,543
125,278
233,821
Leasing & Services
24,191
57,374
81,565
604,523
658,671
1,263,194
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
417,805
442,996
860,801
Wheels, Repair & Parts
100,978
118,455
219,433
Leasing & Services
13,207
43,376
56,583
531,990
604,827
1,136,817
Margin
72,533
53,844
126,377
Selling and administrative expense
50,432
47,892
98,324
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(14,353)
(12,102)
(26,455)
Earnings from operations
36,454
18,054
54,508
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
4,404
9,237
13,641
Earnings before income taxes and earnings
(loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
32,050
8,817
40,867
Income tax expense
(9,135)
(2,248)
(11,383)
Earnings before earnings (loss) from
unconsolidated affiliates
22,915
6,569
29,484
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
467
(786)
(319)
Net earnings
23,382
5,783
29,165
Net earnings attributable to
noncontrolling interest
(5,426)
(3,018)
(8,444)
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 17,956
$ 2,765
$ 20,721
Basic earnings per common share (1)
$ 0.55
$ 0.08
$ 0.63
Diluted earnings per common share (1)
$ 0.54
$ 0.08
$ 0.63
(1)
Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, when dilutive.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Operating Results by Quarter for 2018 are as follows:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 451,485
$ 511,827
$ 510,099
$ 571,175
$ 2,044,586
Wheels, Repair & Parts
78,011
88,710
94,515
85,787
347,023
Leasing & Services
30,039
28,799
36,773
32,244
127,855
559,535
629,336
641,387
689,206
2,519,464
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
380,850
429,165
427,875
489,517
1,727,407
Wheels, Repair & Parts
72,506
80,708
85,850
79,266
318,330
Leasing & Services
16,865
14,116
19,155
14,536
64,672
470,221
523,989
532,880
583,319
2,110,409
Margin
89,314
105,347
108,507
105,887
409,055
Selling and administrative expense
47,043
50,294
51,793
51,309
200,439
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(19,171)
(5,817)
(14,825)
(4,556)
(44,369)
Earnings from operations
61,442
60,870
71,539
59,134
252,985
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
7,020
7,029
6,533
8,786
29,368
Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
54,422
53,841
65,006
50,348
223,617
Income tax benefit (expense)
(18,135)
11,301
(15,944)
(10,115)
(32,893)
Earnings before earnings (loss) from
unconsolidated affiliates
36,287
65,142
49,062
40,233
190,724
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(2,910)
147
(12,823)
(3,075)
(18,661)
Net earnings
33,377
65,289
36,239
37,158
172,063
Net earnings attributable to
noncontrolling interest
(7,124)
(3,647)
(3,288)
(6,223)
(20,282)
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 26,253
$ 61,642
$ 32,951
$ 30,935
$ 151,781
Basic earnings per common share (1)
$ 0.90
$ 2.10
$ 1.03
$ 0.95
$ 4.92
Diluted earnings per common share (1)
$ 0.83
$ 1.91
$ 1.01
$ 0.94
$ 4.68
(1)
Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, when dilutive and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings. The 2018 Convertible Notes matured on April 1, 2018.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, unaudited)
Segment Information
Three months ended February 28, 2019:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 476,019
$ 46,855
$ 522,874
$ 13,990
$ 2,358
$ 16,348
Wheels, Repair & Parts
125,278
8,858
134,136
2,823
(858)
1,965
Leasing & Services
57,374
2,911
60,285
21,030
2,101
23,131
Eliminations
-
(58,624)
(58,624)
-
(3,601)
(3,601)
Corporate
-
-
-
(19,789)
-
(19,789)
$ 658,671
$ -
$ 658,671
$ 18,054
$ -
$ 18,054
Three months ended November 30, 2018:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 471,789
$ 6,201
$ 477,990
$ 36,855
$ 433
$ 37,288
Wheels, Repair & Parts
108,543
15,981
124,524
3,247
312
3,559
Leasing & Services
24,191
5,999
30,190
17,513
5,452
22,965
Eliminations
-
(28,181)
(28,181)
-
(6,197)
(6,197)
Corporate
-
-
-
(21,161)
-
(21,161)
$ 604,523
$ -
$ 604,523
$ 36,454
$ -
$ 36,454
Total assets
February 28,
2019
November 30,
2018
Manufacturing
$ 1,093,593
$ 998,820
Wheels, Repair & Parts
341,317
322,525
Leasing & Services
704,016
691,389
Unallocated
394,295
502,390
$ 2,533,221
$ 2,515,124
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
February 28,
2019
November 30,
2018
Net earnings
$ 5,783
$ 23,382
Interest and foreign exchange
9,237
4,404
Income tax expense
2,248
9,135
Depreciation and amortization
20,115
20,700
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 37,383
$ 57,621
Three Months
Ended
February 28,
2019
Backlog Activity (units) (1)
Beginning backlog
27,500
Orders received
3,800
Production held as Leased railcars for syndication
(1,400)
Production sold directly to third parties
(3,900)
Ending backlog
26,000
Delivery Information (units) (1)
Production sold directly to third parties
3,900
Sales of Leased railcars for syndication
1,200
Total deliveries
5,100
(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Reconciliation of common shares outstanding
The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as follows:
Three Months Ended
February 28,
2019
November 30,
2018
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1)
32,628
32,640
Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2)
-
-
Dilutive effect of performance awards (3)
578
453
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
33,206
33,093
(1)
Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.
(2)
The dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible notes was excluded for the three months ended February 28, 2019 and November 30, 2018 as the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive.
(3)
Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in Weighted average diluted shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.
Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share range
Year Ended
August 31, 2019
Diluted earnings per share range
$3.46 - $3.66
Railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs
0.14
Diluted earnings per share range excluding railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs
$3.60 - $3.80
