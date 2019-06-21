Log in
Greenbrier : announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

06/21/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call for the third quarter ended May 31, 2019, live, either over the Internet or via dial in.

What:  The Greenbrier Companies Q3 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. PDT

Listeners can access the webcast at the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com.  To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website.  The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Alternatively, the dial-in number for the Conference Call is 1-630-395-0143; the password is "Greenbrier."  Please call in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 10,600 railcars and performs management services for 372,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-quarterly-financial-results-300873017.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)


© PRNewswire 2019
